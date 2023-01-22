Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Prepare for impacts to the Wednesday morning commute. Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. The hazardous weather could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations south of I-70 could receive lower accumulations due to a mix of rain and snow if the storm tracks farther north.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Comments / 0