Effective: 2023-01-25 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to midnight EST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO