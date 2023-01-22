Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barbour, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Taylor; Upshur WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to midnight EST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Allegany and Garrett Counties in western Maryland, Highland County in western Virginia, and Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties in eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times along and west of the Allegheny Front.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
