Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police searching for suspect after man killed while looking for stolen car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in the case of a homicide from earlier this month. Police were called to the 3500 block of South High Street around 9:19 a.m. on January 14th, 2023 on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man facedown in the parking lot of a McDonald's suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect, victim identified in deadly northeast Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the customer who was shot and killed at a bar in far northeast Columbus late Monday night. Officers responded to the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill located at 6188 Cleveland Avenue on a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Paramedics arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help ID a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras drilling into a safe at a Clintonville business on December 28, 2022. The suspect left with nearly $3,000. That same man had...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

More security upgrades coming to Wedgewood Village Apartments amid recent violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More safety equipment is being installed around a West Columbus apartment complex that police say has become a magnet for violent crime. "The people of Wedgewood deserve to be safe," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, as he talked about the pattern of violence that has been plaguing the Wedgewood Village Apartments the last few years.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSHP investigating fatal crash in Knox County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Liberty Township over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday around 1:58 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road. One vehicle went left of center and hit another vehicle head-on, then rolled into a ditch.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered rain showers, becoming scattered snow showers, patchy refreezing, cold, windy, low 31. THURSDAY: mainly...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus 'Snow Warriors,' city leaders prepare for incoming snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Service crews are preparing for a winter storm that will cause slick conditions for Wednesday morning commuters. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher are set to give an update Tuesday evening on the city's efforts as the Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for the overnight challenge.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
COLUMBUS, OH

