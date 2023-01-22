Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What’s Up: Best way to dine on a budget during 614’s Restaurant WeekThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hale Hall to host exhibit on Columbus’ redlining historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police searching for suspect after man killed while looking for stolen car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in the case of a homicide from earlier this month. Police were called to the 3500 block of South High Street around 9:19 a.m. on January 14th, 2023 on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man facedown in the parking lot of a McDonald's suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police launch homicide investigation after body found near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police detectives have launched a homicide investigation after they found a body near Hilliard on Tuesday. According to police, detectives were searching for a missing person who was last seen a week ago in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect, victim identified in deadly northeast Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the customer who was shot and killed at a bar in far northeast Columbus late Monday night. Officers responded to the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill located at 6188 Cleveland Avenue on a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Paramedics arrived...
myfox28columbus.com
Newark woman killed in two-vehicle crash after hitting deer in Licking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Newark woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Licking County Monday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened on State Route 661 north of Granville in McKean Township around 7:10 p.m. Emma Bartlett, 20, was driving north on...
myfox28columbus.com
BBQ owner still missing stolen smoker he used to feed homeless, veterans in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus business owner who grilled and passed out food to people in need is now in need himself after thieves stole a custom-made BBQ smoker. "We go to the westside, we go to the northside, high street, everywhere because you have to give back," said Ezekiel Roulette, owner of Roulette's family BBQ.
myfox28columbus.com
Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help ID a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras drilling into a safe at a Clintonville business on December 28, 2022. The suspect left with nearly $3,000. That same man had...
myfox28columbus.com
Friends remember well-known restaurant owner shot to death inside northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A well-known businessman shot and killed inside a northeast Columbus bar is being remembered by friends and family. "I can't imagine anyone wanting to hurt Rudy," said Kara Snyder, as she talked about her long-time friend Rudy Tirado Gonzalez, 51, who was shot to death Monday night inside a Cleveland Avenue bar.
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
myfox28columbus.com
More security upgrades coming to Wedgewood Village Apartments amid recent violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More safety equipment is being installed around a West Columbus apartment complex that police say has become a magnet for violent crime. "The people of Wedgewood deserve to be safe," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, as he talked about the pattern of violence that has been plaguing the Wedgewood Village Apartments the last few years.
myfox28columbus.com
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Knox County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Liberty Township over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday around 1:58 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road. One vehicle went left of center and hit another vehicle head-on, then rolled into a ditch.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
myfox28columbus.com
Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered rain showers, becoming scattered snow showers, patchy refreezing, cold, windy, low 31. THURSDAY: mainly...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio bracing for overnight snow storm, slippery morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY with snow in the morning, creating a challenging morning commute then changing to rain during the day. Accumulations of at least 2”-4” are likely. Snow north and west of Columbus will be much deeper. Flurries and snow showers will continue Thursday.
myfox28columbus.com
Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus 'Snow Warriors,' city leaders prepare for incoming snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Service crews are preparing for a winter storm that will cause slick conditions for Wednesday morning commuters. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher are set to give an update Tuesday evening on the city's efforts as the Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for the overnight challenge.
myfox28columbus.com
Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo closed Wednesday due to inclement weather
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said on social media.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Attorney issues statement following passage of gun safety measures
A decision by the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court denied a motion by the state of Ohio for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging gun safety measures passed by the city of Columbus, allowing those measures to go into full effect on January 21, 2023. The state filed the...
myfox28columbus.com
Ginther stresses accountability at home is key in addressing youth crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said Monday that the fight to save young lives is one of the city's top priorities. The city and police are working with community leaders, schools and mentors to try to find ways to address the problem. Ginther told ABC 6...
Comments / 0