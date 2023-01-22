Sen. Crighton Files Bill With Deadlines To Electrify MBTA Commuter Rail Lines; Framingham Line By the End of 2026

Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts
For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
Caesars is planning to open a 30,000-square-foot sportsbook south of Boston
“It’s going to be a sports bar, with fine dining, on steroids.”. Caesars announced plans Monday to open a retail sportsbook location south of Boston as the state ramps up for in-person sports betting. The casino-entertainment company is partnering with local betting parlor Raynham Park, pending approval by the...
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
MEMA warns Mass. residents to charge devices; 11k+ customers lose power during storm
With a winter storm downing utility poles across the state, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is warning residents to charge their electronic devices and bookmark its power outage map on their phones. A little before 9:30 a.m., the agency shared on social media that there are numerous reports of downed...
Housing Project for Non-Billionaires Makes Waves in Nantucket
On Nantucket, the ritzy summer getaway for the rich and famous, the average house goes for $4.43 million and hotels are some of the priciest in the country. Wealthy summer residents like former Secretary of State John Kerry and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman spend summers by their pools or tanning on the beaches, while year-round residents and workers increasingly struggle to pay their rent.In this island paradise, the solution seems to be causing even more conflict than the problem itself. The proposal of a 13-acre affordable housing development near a popular beach has sparked protests and lawsuits, and turned out...
City of Framingham Announces Tree Maintenance Work in February
FRAMINGHAM – On or around February 6, Kinder Morgan will begin performing tree maintenance work on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline easement in the Waveney Road, Angelica Drive, and Southborough town line area, announced the City of Framingham yesterday, January 24. Work is anticipated to be completed within three months.
I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries
BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
