atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
Make it a Double: Second Whataburger Atlanta-Area Restaurant Opens Jan. 26
Woodstock outpost joins recently-debuted Kennesaw location; plans call for nine more locations in 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Second metro Atlanta Whataburger location opens Thursday in Woodstock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area. The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
Eater
Toco Hills Gains a Jamaican Restaurant, While Peoplestown and Stonecrest Land New Coffee Shops
A new restaurant centered on Jamaican dishes and tropical cocktails and fresh juices is opening at the Toco Hill Shopping Plaza on North Druid Hills Road, the same complex as Spiller Park Coffee and Publix. Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice takes over the former Fish Bowl Poke space in March and will also feature a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays.
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening
A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.
Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of the 2023 semifinalists for best restaurant and chef, including quite a few familiar names from metro Atlanta. Finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners during the annual award ceremony on June 5 in Chicago. Best Chef – Southeast Outstanding Bakery Outstanding Hospitality Outstanding Wine Program Outstanding […] The post Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Highness Cuisine to Take Over The G.O.A.T on Cheshire Bridge
While the concept will change from a nightclub and lounge to fine dining, ownership of the space will remain in the same hands according to a building permit application.
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
accesswdun.com
New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024
A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Here’s what Woodstock’s mayor had to say about Little River Park and the City Center project
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell delivered his 2023 State of the City Address on Friday morning at the Woodstock Arts City Center Theater. The event was hosted by IN WDSTK. Over 170 IN WDSTK members and guests were in attendance for the annual breakfast and networking event. In...
AccessAtlanta
Bottoms up! You can’t miss this Atlanta happy hour deal
Grab your friends and raise a glass to making new memories at Marlow’s Tavern during happy hour, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. If you haven’t made your way to Marlow’s to try out their happy hour menu yet, it’s time to do just that! A few of my friends and I met up and ordered a bunch of items from their menu to share. One of the first things I noticed about Marlow’s was the warm, neighborhood vibe it gives off. I’m already planning for future hangouts, birthdays, and plenty of happy hour celebrations.
New retail team chosen to “reposition and lease” The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), the new owners of The Collection at Forsyth, have chosen professional services firm JLL to lead new leasing efforts for the mixed-use development.
secretatlanta.co
11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once
Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
Fire shuts down Buckhead Target
ATLANTA — A Target was evacuated Monday evening due to a fire, according to authorities. It was closed for the rest of the night. Shoppers were asked to leave the store along Piedmont Road NE off Adina Drive in Buckhead. The store shares a plaza with an Ashley Furniture store and a Home Depot. It's also around the corner from a QuikTrip gas station.
Cobb County Taco Mac Shooting: What we know
A shooting at a Taco Mac in Cobb County Monday during the lunch rush shook the community and the metro Atlanta area. Here’s what we know so far. Cobb County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the deadly shooting outside the Taco Mac located at 3101 Cobb Parkway in the Vinings area near Atlanta.
flagpole.com
ACC Commissioners Will Vote on Georgia Square Mall Redevelopment Plan Next Month
Approval for the redevelopment of Georgia Square Mall appears likely after Athens-Clarke County commissioners praised the massive project at their Jan. 17 agenda-setting meeting. The $426 million plan submitted by companies associated with Atlanta-based Hendon Properties, which owns a number of malls around the Southeast, calls for demolishing two wings...
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Life of luxury in Suwanee
This luxury estate in Suwanee boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across just over 9,000 square feet. The house welcomes you in with a two story foyer showcasing the architectural designed staircase. A vast formal dining room and spacious walkway lead to the great room with floor to ceiling...
Roswell Restaurant Weeks begins Thursday
ROSWELL — Your chance to experience some of Roswell’s finest cuisine returns from Jan. 19 through Feb. 5. Get ready for Roswell Restaurant Weeks. Originally Roswell Restaurant Week, the event has expanded into a multi-week event, giving diners an ample opportunity to experience all the food options the City of Roswell has to offer.
