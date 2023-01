Another offseason is here, and again, there are already rumors of Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay and coming to the Indianapolis Colts. Last year, Pat McAfee made a huge push to get Aaron Rodgers to come to the Indianapolis Colts, but Rodgers ended up re-signing with the Green Bay Packers for two years. Fast-forward to this year and the same thing is happening, with a year left on Rodgers’ deal. So should he come to Indianapolis this time with reports that the Packers are likely to trade him outside of their conference?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO