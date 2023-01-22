Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
After the dramatic rescue of a man trapped on railroad tracks, two Portage firefighters honored
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two Portage firefighters were honored by the City Council last night for a dramatic rescue that was caught on video last Friday. A man flipped his Jeep on its side on the rail crossing at Shaver and West Centre near City Hall and Fire Station #1 last Friday, after colliding with a compact car, just as a freight train was approaching .
go955.com
Fire destroys brewery in Paw Paw, owner vows to reopen at nearby winery
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw is a total loss after a fire early yesterday morning. Owner Jeff Wescott says they will move the brewery operations into the B52 Winery he owns next door for the time being as they work to rebuild.
go955.com
Kalamazoo man killed in I-94 roll over crash at Beadle Lake exit
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle rolled over on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp from eastbound I-94. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating the crash which took place at around 6:45 a.m.. A preliminary...
'It's unimaginable': Business owner left in shock after teenage vandals cause $200,000 in damage to his property
GOBLES, Mich. — A Van Buren County man doesn't know what the future holds for his new business. His property was heavily vandalized last week, and now he's unsure if the business that he's worked to launch for almost a decade will ever open its doors. Ryan Long has...
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
Man dies after Calhoun County crews find him partially submerged in water
A 73-year-old man is dead after crews found him partially submerged in water on his property after his wife reported him missing.
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Man killed after semi hits car in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck collided with his car on a freeway, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the I-69 freeway, south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township, southern Calhoun County.
UpNorthLive.com
Man dies after crash involving semitruck
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
WWMTCw
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
Fox17
Man arrested after stealing truck, leading police on 3-county chase
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit spanning three counties. On Tuesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies arrived at Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape in Springfield before 11:30 a.m. in response to a reported stolen vehicle.
WILX-TV
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
Fleeing police, assault charges after 3-county chase
A man accused of leading police on a car chase through three counties faces a slew of criminal charges.
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
WWMTCw
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault
A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.
WWMTCw
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
Comments / 0