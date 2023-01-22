ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

After the dramatic rescue of a man trapped on railroad tracks, two Portage firefighters honored

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two Portage firefighters were honored by the City Council last night for a dramatic rescue that was caught on video last Friday. A man flipped his Jeep on its side on the rail crossing at Shaver and West Centre near City Hall and Fire Station #1 last Friday, after colliding with a compact car, just as a freight train was approaching .
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo man killed in I-94 roll over crash at Beadle Lake exit

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle rolled over on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp from eastbound I-94. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating the crash which took place at around 6:45 a.m.. A preliminary...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Man killed after semi hits car in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck collided with his car on a freeway, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Jan. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck on the I-69 freeway, south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township, southern Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
PAW PAW, MI
Man arrested after stealing truck, leading police on 3-county chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit spanning three counties. On Tuesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies arrived at Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape in Springfield before 11:30 a.m. in response to a reported stolen vehicle.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
WYOMING, MI

