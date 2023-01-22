COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in the case of a homicide from earlier this month. Police were called to the 3500 block of South High Street around 9:19 a.m. on January 14th, 2023 on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man facedown in the parking lot of a McDonald's suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO