NBC4 Columbus
Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald's shooting
Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. https://nbc4i.co/3WBpZ14. Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s …. Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted...
Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for suspect after man killed while looking for stolen car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in the case of a homicide from earlier this month. Police were called to the 3500 block of South High Street around 9:19 a.m. on January 14th, 2023 on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man facedown in the parking lot of a McDonald's suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
614now.com
One dead after shooting at north side bar
Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place last night at a north Columbus bar. According to Columbus Police, the shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 23 inside the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill, which is located at 6188 Cleveland Ave.
12-year-old boy missing from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe […]
OU police searching for alleged campus attacker
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
Two accused of stealing tools from parked car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people they say walked up to a parked car and stole tools from it last week. According to CPD, the two suspects were on the 5000 block of West Broad Street on January 17 when they stole “hundreds of dollars” worth of tools from a […]
WKRC
Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting. In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions...
Authorities ID man found dead near Hilliard as missing person from Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead near Hilliard on Tuesday afternoon as a missing man from Maryland. Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police were searching in the area of 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m. for a missing person.
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi-truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on I-71 South […]
15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
WSYX ABC6
2 dead, 1 injured following car crash in Prairie Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a car crash in Prairie Township early Tuesday morning. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened near Murnan and Kuhlwein Roads around 2:47 a.m. A driver was traveling in a Toyota Camry...
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
Columbus city leaders have new tools to fight crime in west Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city and community leaders said the Wedgewood Village Apartments is a place terrorized by crime, and this year, they are determined to change that. They are adding new crime-fighting technology as well as building confidence with people who live there. Just about everywhere you look at the Wedgewood, you will […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves get busted returning to the scene of the crime in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police say arrests have been made in the theft of spare tires at a local car dealership. Earlier this week officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group dealership on Marrietta Road after an employee said that 7 rear spare tires stolen from 7 Jeeps in the car lot had been stolen.
Police: Suspect caught on camera stealing from southeast Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who they say broke into a southeast Columbus apartment late last week. A doorbell camera caught the female suspect forcing her way into the apartment in the 4600 block of Refugee Road at 3:31 p.m. on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. She […]
Two people are dead after car goes airborne off Prairie Township road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a car veered off a west side Franklin County road, went airborne and struck a tree and pole early Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 a.m. a gray 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Murnan Road South, near the intersection of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Shooting at Crazee Mule Pub & Grill
Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers continue overnight. Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway. A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. Tuesday late evening forecast 1-24-23.
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
