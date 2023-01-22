ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald's shooting

Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. https://nbc4i.co/3WBpZ14. Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s …. Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for suspect after man killed while looking for stolen car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect in the case of a homicide from earlier this month. Police were called to the 3500 block of South High Street around 9:19 a.m. on January 14th, 2023 on report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man facedown in the parking lot of a McDonald's suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One dead after shooting at north side bar

Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place last night at a north Columbus bar. According to Columbus Police, the shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 23 inside the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill, which is located at 6188 Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old boy missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OU police searching for alleged campus attacker

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
ATHENS, OH
WKRC

Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting

In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting. In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi-truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on I-71 South […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 dead, 1 injured following car crash in Prairie Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a car crash in Prairie Township early Tuesday morning. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened near Murnan and Kuhlwein Roads around 2:47 a.m. A driver was traveling in a Toyota Camry...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves get busted returning to the scene of the crime in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police say arrests have been made in the theft of spare tires at a local car dealership. Earlier this week officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group dealership on Marrietta Road after an employee said that 7 rear spare tires stolen from 7 Jeeps in the car lot had been stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at Crazee Mule Pub & Grill

COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
ZANESVILLE, OH

