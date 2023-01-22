ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union College celebrates reopening of Kellogg Building following Tropical Storm Ida damage

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Elizabeth I. Kellogg Building, one of the buildings on Union College’s Elizabeth campus, reopened for the fall semester. The Kellogg Building sustained significant water damage after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the lower level of the building with more than 4 feet of water. Damages were repaired throughout the year, and, on Thursday, Dec. 1, the reopening of the Kellogg Building was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Roosevelt Intermediate School’s Sharps and Flats serenade Westfield Rotary

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Sharps and Flats singing group from Roosevelt Intermediate School attended the Rotary Club of Westfield meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, and serenaded the club members with its annual holiday performance. The Sharps and Flats is the school’s high-level vocal ensemble. Auditions are required for...
