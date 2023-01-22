UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Elizabeth I. Kellogg Building, one of the buildings on Union College’s Elizabeth campus, reopened for the fall semester. The Kellogg Building sustained significant water damage after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the lower level of the building with more than 4 feet of water. Damages were repaired throughout the year, and, on Thursday, Dec. 1, the reopening of the Kellogg Building was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

