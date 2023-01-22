Read full article on original website
Amazon increases monthly bills for millions – and another popular app may do the same
AMAZON has hiked subscription costs for its music streaming service - and there are fears popular rival Spotify could follow suit. Some plans are going up by £1 / $1 a month on both sides of the Atlantic, squeezing users in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Android Headlines
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
How to watch local channels on your Roku device
It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder today and save some serious cash — no payment required
Samsung Unpacked is less than two weeks away, but you can already save some money on the next Galaxy by reserving your preorder today.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile
Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.
Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers
As Commerce Editor for Android Police, balancing the myriad array of price histories and deals for anything and everything tech-related you can buy isn't just part of the job, it's a skill I've spent a decade honing. And more important than being able to spot a good deal is being able to recognize an inadequate or disingenuous "deal" — promotions that masquerade as deals (while just being what a 2019 product should be sold at in 2023), jacking up the "list price" in order to make the normal cost look discounted, or trying to sell you something you should not be buying at all in 2023 (like basically anything that charges over micro USB). These are what I hunt because they not only waste my time, they waste your money if I can't stop you.
The Verge
Samsung may put its free TV Plus streaming app into other manufacturers’ TVs
Samsung TV Plus, the app that houses hundreds of free channels, could eventually make its way to other, non-Samsung TVs. That’s according to media tech reporter Janko Roettgers, who writes in his Lowpass newsletter that Samsung’s in talks to bring its streaming app to TCL TVs. Introduced in...
The Verge
iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security
Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID and appears to bring the company’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud feature to countries outside of the US. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Latest Galaxy Watch update brings new smart home controls to your wrist
Samsung continues to invest in connecting its smartwatch platform to smart home devices in order to expand its ecosystem. The company doubled down on these efforts five years ago when it released the SmartThings app for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, and it hasn't looked back since. The app literally put smart home controls on users' wrists, allowing them to adjust thermostats or adjust ambient lighting without taking their phones out of their pockets. Samsung is now expanding its SmartThings ecosystem to include additional devices such as Ring and Nest cameras, as well as other smart home products.
Amazon launches $5-a-month unlimited prescription plan
Amazon is expanding its push into healthcare with a $5 monthly unlimited delivery pass on 60 common generic prescription drugs treating allergies, inflammation, high blood pressure and other conditions.
Twitter Blue is now available on Android, just as expensive as on iPhone
Twitter has been in a lot of controversy since the arrival of its new head honcho, Elon Musk. The social media company completely overhauled its verification system, allowing anyone to flaunt the once-revered blue checkmark if they pay for Twitter Blue. The revamped subscription service has been available for iPhone and web users for a while, but it's just now going live for Android users, though you probably won't like the pricing.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera may be getting the upgrades it needs
With just over a week separating us from its official unveiling at Unpacked on February 1, anticipation around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is becoming palpable. Leaks have painted an increasingly clear picture of the new flagship lineup, with specs spilled, retail packaging revealed, and pricing plans made public. We even know a lot about the impressive new hardware being used to power the rear camera in the S23 Ultra, but we hadn't heard much about the all-important front-facing camera — that is, until now.
Get FREE Money at Gap With This Amazon Hack Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Who doesn’t love free money? Right now, buyers can currently get free money when purchasing a Gap gift card on Amazon. We’ve seen deals like this happen before at Amazon before, but they tend to go just as quickly as they come, so don’t leave yourself hanging. Buy: Gap Gift Card $40.00 (orig. $50.00) 20% OFF By purchasing a $50 Gap gift card on Amazon, buyers will be saving $10 with their purchase. Meaning, yes, that $50 gift card will only cost you $40, giving...
