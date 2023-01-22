Read full article on original website
At basically any point in my life, if someone had told me I’d be the head coach of a Ligue 1 side at 30, I’d have told them to punch me in the face. It would have been a totally ridiculous suggestion. The idea that, at 30, I’d be managing a team against Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti, and in the opposition dugout to Christophe Galtier, was equally mad.
Forthcoming report is set to lift the lid on discrimination in cricket but a pioneering programme is already addressing some of the issues the sport faces
