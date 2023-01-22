Woman arrested in Mercer County for prostitution

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman has been arrested after trying to solicit prostitution from an undercover police agent.

Brittany Lane, 33, of Lerona, was in the Princeton area when she tried to solicit prostitution and agreed to give sexual favors in exchange for money. Lane didn’t know the man she tried to solicit was an undercover police agent.

The agent got a digital recording of Lane during the incident.

Lane is charged with one count of prostitution. She is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,750 dollar cash-only bond.