NJ state police investigate Warren County pharmacy burglary
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -New Jersey state police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to an alarm call at 3:01 a.m. at the North Warren Pharmacy, located at 155 Route 94, in Blairstown...
Truck Driver Airlifted After 90-Minute 'Technically Challenging' Rescue In Hunterdon County
A driver was flown to a PA trauma center after what emergency crews called a “prolonged and technically challenging” rescue process that occurred when a commercial truck hauling logs overturned in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon. South Branch Emergency Services, Inc. was one of over a dozen agencies that...
Dump truck driver extricated from Hunterdon County crash after more than 90 minutes trapped
UNION TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A dump truck driver was pinned in a crash for more than 90 minutes before crews were able to free them in Hunterdon County Tuesday, officials said. The crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Van Syckles Road in Union Township, New Jersey State...
State Police continue to investigate 53-year-old Monroe County cold case
BARRETT TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are continuing their investigation into the homicide of a taxi driver in Monroe County. On September 8th, 1970, John William Leonard, Sr., was found shot to death in his taxi cab on the grounds of the Buck Hill Falls Lodge, in Barrett Township.
Driver Strikes Tree, Dies In New Brunswick Crash: Report
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Central Jersey, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutgers Village Road near Tunison Road around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the outlet said. The driver apparently struck a tree and became trapped,...
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
Man charged with raping woman in Newark Airport, NJ parking garage
ELIZABETH — Authorities have charged a West New York man with sexual assault for attacking a woman in a parking garage connected to Newark Airport Terminal A, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor said the victim, a woman, reported that she was walking to...
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480 Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Man allegedly drove 120 mph during police chase while smoking weed
EAST STROUDBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say he lead them on a high-speed chase throughout Monroe County, leading to multiple drugs seized. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on January 12 around 2:40 a.m., troopers on patrol came across a driver traveling at a high speed […]
Stewartsville Dance Studio Owner Stole $6K From PA School District: Report
A New Jersey dance studio owner is facing charges after failing to pay more than $6,300 to a Pennsylvania school district from whom she was renting facilities for practices, LehighValleyLive reports. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, of Stewartsville, and the owner of 5-6-7-8 Dance, was charged with two counts of felony theft...
Driver’s body found a half-mile from his burning car in Morris County
LINCOLN PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities are currently investigating after the driver’s body was found a half-mile from his burning car in Lincoln Park Borough Saturday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 21, at around 7:16 a.m., first responders were notified...
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Man arrested, charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is facing several charges in connection to an armed robbery Monday, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 23, at around 5:45 p.m., police responded to 421 South Main Street for a report of an armed robbery,...
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car in Monroe County and left the scene before officers arrived. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car crash in Tobyhanna. Once police arrived on the scene the driver was […]
Arrest made in armed robbery of Bethlehem dry cleaner
A Bethlehem man wanted for the armed robbery of a city dry cleaner was arrested Wednesday morning by police and U.S. Marshals. Ryen Michael Mohr, 19, was found in an Allentown home and taken into custody in connection with the robbery last Saturday, Bethlehem police said. Mohr was arraigned on...
NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing
A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.
Woman,18, accused of stealing more than $3K worth of equipment from Centenary University Equestrian Center
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Maryland woman is facing several charges after being accused of stealing equipment from the Centenary University Equestrian Center, according to police. An 18-year-old woman from Frederick, Maryland, whose name was not released, was arrested on Jan. 20 following an investigation into a...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office hosts Law Symposium and Memorandum of Agreement signing with schools
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Morris County Executive County Superintendent Dr. Nancy Gartenberg hosted a Signing Day and Law Day Symposium on Jan. 20 at the Morris County Police Safety Academy. The event was intended for educational and law...
