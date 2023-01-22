ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

NJ state police investigate Warren County pharmacy burglary

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -New Jersey state police are investigating the burglary of a pharmacy in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to an alarm call at 3:01 a.m. at the North Warren Pharmacy, located at 155 Route 94, in Blairstown...
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
Man allegedly drove 120 mph during police chase while smoking weed

EAST STROUDBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say he lead them on a high-speed chase throughout Monroe County, leading to multiple drugs seized. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on January 12 around 2:40 a.m., troopers on patrol came across a driver traveling at a high speed […]
Driver’s body found a half-mile from his burning car in Morris County

LINCOLN PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities are currently investigating after the driver’s body was found a half-mile from his burning car in Lincoln Park Borough Saturday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 21, at around 7:16 a.m., first responders were notified...
Man arrested, charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is facing several charges in connection to an armed robbery Monday, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 23, at around 5:45 p.m., police responded to 421 South Main Street for a report of an armed robbery,...
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car in Monroe County and left the scene before officers arrived. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car crash in Tobyhanna. Once police arrived on the scene the driver was […]
