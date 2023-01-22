Read full article on original website
Social Media Leads Sheriff To Teen Selling Stolen Dirt Bike, Lincoln In Charles County
A Charles County teenager proved that he was no social media maven after advertising a stolen dirt bike for sale online, leading sheriff’s deputies right to a car that was also reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the victim of a...
Stripping Suspect Shouting Slurs At Safeway Customers Busted By Calvert County Sheriff
Shoppers at Safeway in Prince Frederick were treated to a bit of a special show in Calvert County when an apparently intoxicated man decided to strip down to his skivvies while shouting racial slurs, the sheriff announced. Prince Frederick resident Lionell Mackall, Jr., 41, is facing a host of charges...
Hunters charged on Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County
Three men who are banned from owning guns were charged with illegally hunting birds on the Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County last month.
Bay Net
63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 16 – January 22, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Property Destruction: 23-3609. On January 17, 2023, Cpl. Robshaw received a report of property destruction that took place in...
fox5dc.com
2 killed in Temple Hills assisted living facility fire identified
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified two people killed during a fire at an assisted living facility in Prince George's County. Officials say 83-yer-old Joyce Brown and 79-year-old Eunice Chisley both died after fire broke out at their home Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
Bay Net
Altercation At Lackey High School Being Investigated
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On January 25 at 10:50 a.m., two students, who are siblings, entered a bathroom at Henry E. Lackey High School to fight another student. The school resource officer was made aware of the fight and he and a school staff member responded. At that point, the students were already engaged in a physical altercation.
Bay Net
24-Year-Old Calvert Woman Killed In Fatal Crash, Passenger Injured
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed one and injured another early this morning in Calvert County. Shortly before 12:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 1800 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, Maryland to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash.
Assault suspect with stolen gun is Tasered in Anne Arundel County
A Bowie man with a gun stolen from North Carolina was arrested after being unsuccessfully Tasered following an assault in the Arundel Mills area.
Retired Anne Arundel County Police K9 dies unexpectedly
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected death of a retired K9 officer. "Rest easy, boy," the police department tweeted Tuesday morning as they announced the news. The police department said they are saddened by the loss of retired...
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Weeks Of January 22-29
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of January 22 and January 29:. -Leonardtown Rd. at Thomas Stone High School. -Indian Head Hwy. at Smallwood Middle School. -Leonardtown Rd. at Grace...
Stafford County dispatcher praised for stopping caller from attempting suicide
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — First responders play a vital role when answering calls from people during a vulnerable time and in an emergency, especially suicide-related ones. This one local dispatcher showed compassion to a caller who almost made a life-changing decision. A Stafford County dispatcher is being praised for...
Inside Nova
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by...
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School
RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
Bay Net
Suspect Charged With Assault, Firearms Offenses Following Officer-Involved Shooting
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a Lanham man in connection with a non-contact officer-involved shooting on Monday. The suspect is 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen. He’s charged with assaulting two PGPD officers as well as multiple firearms offenses. On January 23,...
fox5dc.com
4 displaced, firefighter injured in Prince George’s County house fire
LEWISDALE, Md. - Authorities say four people were injured and a firefighter was hurt in a Prince George's County house fire. The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Woodberry Street in the Lewisdale area. Investigators say four adults were displaced. One firefighter was transported...
More than 5 years after her murder, Megan Tilman's family gets closer to justice
On Wednesday afternoon William Rice and Christina Stallings are expected to plead guilty to the murder of Megan Tillman.
