Hollywood, MD

63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 16 – January 22, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Property Destruction: 23-3609. On January 17, 2023, Cpl. Robshaw received a report of property destruction that took place in...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Altercation At Lackey High School Being Investigated

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On January 25 at 10:50 a.m., two students, who are siblings, entered a bathroom at Henry E. Lackey High School to fight another student. The school resource officer was made aware of the fight and he and a school staff member responded. At that point, the students were already engaged in a physical altercation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
24-Year-Old Calvert Woman Killed In Fatal Crash, Passenger Injured

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed one and injured another early this morning in Calvert County. Shortly before 12:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 1800 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, Maryland to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School

RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
RIDGE, MD

