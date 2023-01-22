ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

yourislandnews.com

Murdaugh circus hits Walterboro

WALTERBORO – Until Tuesday afternoon I didn’t know what an “elephant ear” was. Clearly, I know that elephants have ears. Who doesn’t know this about elephants?. I’m talking about “elephant ears,” as in — all right, I haven’t actually seen one yet; but they were described to me as a “big fried dough thing … shaped like an ear.”
WALTERBORO, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Lawyer Lori's key takeaways from day 2 of Murdaugh trial

FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky sat down with a founding member of The Marshall Tucker Band after the band's namesake died at 99. Patients and team members at Prisma Health Children's Hospital are celebrating 15 years of partnering with Upstate therapy dogs. Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of...
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Prosecutors, defense argue guns, bad acts in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Approximately 120 potential jurors will return to the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday morning so that prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare to choose a jury for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52; and their...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

LIVE BLOG: Jury selection to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder case

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin in Walterboro this week with jury selection set to begin Monday morning. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the city of Beaufort are hoping the rise in popularity of security cameras can help them solve crimes. The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras. If a homeowner has...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Annual Lowcountry count of homeless to begin Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers will spend Wednesday night working in this year’s Point in Time Count, a yearly look at how many people experience homelessness on a single night in the Lowcountry. Officials from the Lowcountry Continuum of Care, which is a network of providers that work to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon to appear on Wednesday’s ‘Dr. Phil’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry viewers will see a familiar face during Wednesday’s edition of “Dr. Phil.”. Live 5 News anchor Michal Higdon appears on the episode, which focuses on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

