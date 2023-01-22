ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

247Sports

Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty

When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
CORVALLIS, OR
Stanford Daily

Stanford boasts ‘100% renewable’ electricity. Here’s what that actually means.

The University announced in March 2022 that it was transitioning to be “100% renewable,” but what does that actually mean?. With the purchase of a second solar generating station in 2022 near Lemoore, Calif. in the Central Valley, Stanford now boasts “100% renewable” electricity. Stanford previously purchased a solar generating station in Rosamond, Calif. in 2016.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

University contests presentation of ProPublica’s claim that Stanford still possesses Native American remains

When investigative journalism nonprofit ProPublica published “The Repatriation Project,” a comprehensive effort to track the museums and universities that still have Native American remains, the reporting made waves for its finding that numerous prestigious institutions still have the remains of thousands of people. Stanford was not exempt, with...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

How a Stanford rabbit lost its tail to a bike and other animal stories

Much to students’ amazement, animal encounters on campus have become as much of a Stanford quirk as CS106A enrollments — abundant and showing no signs of slowing down. After the previous two installments (see about intruding raccoons and spraying skunks) of this series, hearing more quirky stories warranted a third.
STANFORD, CA
klcc.org

Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene

The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
EUGENE, OR
Stanford Daily

Stanford joins Harvard, withdraws from U.S. News & World Report medical school rankings

Stanford’s School of Medicine withdrew from the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of best medical school on Monday. Stanford’s decision, shared by Stanford School of Medicine dean Lloyd Minor, follows Harvard Medical School’s (HMS) Wednesday decision to withdraw from the rankings, the latest in a series of high-profile boycotts of the ranking system, which has come under increasing pressure.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford community mourn two mass shootings during Lunar New Year

This article contains graphic depictions of violence. It was the eve of Lunar New Year, and the night was alive. Lanterns, booths and thousands of people lined the streets of the Saturday night festival in Los Angeles. On stage, Tiffany Chang ’26 was performing with her Court as the 2022 Miss Taiwanese-American. As part of her performance, she described the cultural significance of the new year: the biggest holiday, the celebration of a new start, the epitome of happiness and joy.
STANFORD, CA
orangemedianetwork.com

Pair of fires strike near and on OSU campus over the weekend

Two residential buildings in Corvallis were evacuated due to fire alarms over the weekend, with one reportedly sustaining damage in a fire. The first incident began on the night of Jan. 20 at Sierra Student Apartments, on SW Washington Ave. According to Scott Bremmer, a second-year electrical engineering major at...
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK

Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities

Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Stanford Daily

Kayumanggi revives a cappella group, preserves Pilipinx arts

Mikey Tupaz ’25 biked past a group of tinikling dancers on Wilbur Field in his freshman year; the dancers invited him to join. A year later, Tupaz is still coming back, and the club has become an integral part of his Stanford experience. The dancers were part of Kayumanggi,...
STANFORD, CA
KTVL

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR

