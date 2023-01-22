Effective: 2023-01-25 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago SNOW WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS INTO THURSDAY MORNING Occasional light snow will continue overnight into Thursday morning, with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Temperatures will be below freezing, so any untreated roads, bridges or overpasses will remain snow covered and slippery through the Thursday morning commute. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions through Thursday morning, especially on untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO