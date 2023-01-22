Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago SNOW WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS INTO THURSDAY MORNING Occasional light snow will continue overnight into Thursday morning, with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. Temperatures will be below freezing, so any untreated roads, bridges or overpasses will remain snow covered and slippery through the Thursday morning commute. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions through Thursday morning, especially on untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Manistee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Manistee County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
