A few thoughts on the 49ers and why the Eagles enter Sunday’s game as slim favorites | Opinion

In the first round, the Eagles played like they have something to prove. In the next round, they’ll actually get to prove it. Pay no attention to Brock Purdy’s draft status or the relative ease with which the Eagles advanced to the NFC championship game. Against the 49ers, they will face a team that poses a significant test ... maybe the first one they’ve faced all season.
