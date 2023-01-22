ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

nbcboston.com

Police Seek Person of Interest in South Station Assault

Transit police with the MBTA have launched an investigation, as they seek identification for a person of interest from a reported assault at South Station on Wednesday. Authorities with the T have asked for the public's help in identifying the person of interest, who they posted photos of on social media.
nbcboston.com

Firefighter Injured, 4 People Displaced After South Boston Fire

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a triple decker in South Boston, officials said, injuring one firefighter and leaving four people without a place to live. The Boston Fire Department was called to P Street and found fire on the second and third floors, as well as through the roof, of the mixed occupancy building.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston

A woman was rescued from under a green line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the incident,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Wanted for Hitting Woman, Taking Her Baby in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A man accused of hitting a woman and taking her baby -- who was later found -- is wanted by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said Friday. Anyone who has information about the location of Kevin Voisine, 28, is asked to call Manchester police. He's wanted on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park, Sending Smoke Into the Sky

A fire broke out Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The fire was on Thatcher Street, where plumes of smoke were billowing into the sky. The fire was at a large, two-story garage, which was unoccupied when the fire happened, according to the Boston Fire Department. There...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say

UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023): Patrick Clancy has issued his first public statement following the death of his three children. The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's...
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
nbcboston.com

Dam Breaks, Flooding Neighborhood in East Bridgewater

An earthen dam broke Friday in Halifax, Massachusetts, causing major flooding in a neighborhood downriver in East Bridgewater, according to police. Bridgewater police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp, as water is overflowing the road and bridge near Robin's Pond. They said the road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it wasn't compromised.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
nbcboston.com

Palmer Firefighter Rescues Choking Chihuahua Brought Into Station

When a Massachusetts dog started choking, her owner made a split-second decision to rush her to the Palmer Fire Department. That move probably saved the animal's life. Stella, an older chihuahua who can't walk, began choking frantically on slices of cucumber Wednesday. Her owner, Tammy Johnson, got her vet on...
PALMER, MA
nbcboston.com

Town Crews Work to Remedy Sewer Overflow Incident in Rockport

A sewer overflow incident began Thursday afternoon in Rockport, Massachusetts, and continued into the night. A sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) began Thursday at around 2 p.m. at the Dock Square Pump Station, according to the town administrator, who also confirmed that outflow from the overflow was entering the stormwater system, which discharges into Sandy Bay.
ROCKPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly

A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

Comfort Kitchen Opens in Dorchester's Uphams Corner Neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A few years ago, it was reported that a new restaurant featuring global comfort food was on its way to an historic space in Dorchester, and now we have learned that it is up and running. According to multiple sources, Comfort Kitchen...
BOSTON, MA

