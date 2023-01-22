Read full article on original website
Police Seek Person of Interest in South Station Assault
Transit police with the MBTA have launched an investigation, as they seek identification for a person of interest from a reported assault at South Station on Wednesday. Authorities with the T have asked for the public's help in identifying the person of interest, who they posted photos of on social media.
Firefighter Injured, 4 People Displaced After South Boston Fire
A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a triple decker in South Boston, officials said, injuring one firefighter and leaving four people without a place to live. The Boston Fire Department was called to P Street and found fire on the second and third floors, as well as through the roof, of the mixed occupancy building.
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston
A woman was rescued from under a green line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the incident,...
Man Wanted for Hitting Woman, Taking Her Baby in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A man accused of hitting a woman and taking her baby -- who was later found -- is wanted by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said Friday. Anyone who has information about the location of Kevin Voisine, 28, is asked to call Manchester police. He's wanted on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park, Sending Smoke Into the Sky
A fire broke out Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The fire was on Thatcher Street, where plumes of smoke were billowing into the sky. The fire was at a large, two-story garage, which was unoccupied when the fire happened, according to the Boston Fire Department. There...
3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say
UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023): Patrick Clancy has issued his first public statement following the death of his three children. The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's...
Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver
A truck carrying sand rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to I-95 south, closing the ramp for cleanup as well as two lanes of I-95 south, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was thrown from the crash and hurt, but expected to survive, police...
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Dam Breaks, Flooding Neighborhood in East Bridgewater
An earthen dam broke Friday in Halifax, Massachusetts, causing major flooding in a neighborhood downriver in East Bridgewater, according to police. Bridgewater police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp, as water is overflowing the road and bridge near Robin's Pond. They said the road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it wasn't compromised.
Supporters Rally for Tyre Nichols in Boston After Release of Deadly Police Beating Video
Protesters rallied in Boston Friday night following the release of footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. Warning: the videos of the incident show graphic violence and may be upsetting to some viewers. Before...
Duxbury Mom Suspected of Strangling Children as Community and Family Grapple With Tragedy
UPDATE (Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, 4:46 p.m.): The third child sent to the hospital from the Duxbury home has died, prosecutors said Friday. A mother was facing two homicide charges while a South Shore community reeled in disbelief Thursday, after two children were allegedly killed by their own mom on Tuesday night in Duxbury, Massachusetts.
Palmer Firefighter Rescues Choking Chihuahua Brought Into Station
When a Massachusetts dog started choking, her owner made a split-second decision to rush her to the Palmer Fire Department. That move probably saved the animal's life. Stella, an older chihuahua who can't walk, began choking frantically on slices of cucumber Wednesday. Her owner, Tammy Johnson, got her vet on...
Protesters in Boston Demand Justice for Tyre Nichols: ‘I'm Angry, I'm Pissed Off'
More than a hundred protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday afternoon following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. A rally was scheduled around 2 p.m. in the Boston Common....
Town Crews Work to Remedy Sewer Overflow Incident in Rockport
A sewer overflow incident began Thursday afternoon in Rockport, Massachusetts, and continued into the night. A sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) began Thursday at around 2 p.m. at the Dock Square Pump Station, according to the town administrator, who also confirmed that outflow from the overflow was entering the stormwater system, which discharges into Sandy Bay.
MBTA Riders Frustrated by Upcoming Weekend Closures on Orange, Green Lines
Riders who rely on the T will be stuck dealing with yet another partial shutdown for the next two weekends, this time on the Orange and Green lines. The goal is to get closer to eliminating slow zones for the trains. Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station...
School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly
A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
Comfort Kitchen Opens in Dorchester's Uphams Corner Neighborhood
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A few years ago, it was reported that a new restaurant featuring global comfort food was on its way to an historic space in Dorchester, and now we have learned that it is up and running. According to multiple sources, Comfort Kitchen...
‘Not Cool': Passengers Forced to Walk Through Tunnel After Green Line Problem
The MBTA says a signal problem led to a shutdown of part of the Green Line in Boston Thursday night. More than 100 passengers had to be escorted on foot through a subway tunnel when three trains became stuck, officials said. Shuttle buses replaced trains between Kenmore and Government Center...
