Ever since M&Ms redesigned its brown and green spokescandies, there's been backlash that the company has become too "woke." Though each color underwent a slight change in 2022, the most notable was to the female characters, who ditched their high heels and "sexy" looks in an effort to be more inclusive and representative of its customers (via CNN Business and a press release). The candy crew didn't stop there, though. In October of the same year, it released the purple M&M intended for female packs. Per a news release, the new addition was a further attempt to promote acceptance and "celebrate what makes us unique," according to Mars Global Vice President Jane Hwang. Along with the release, a new song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me," was dropped with a music video to celebrate Purple's music skills.

2 DAYS AGO