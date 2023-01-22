Read full article on original website
Noma Interns Were Actually Forbidden From Expressing Joy
Earlier this month, chef René Redzepi announced that his three-Michelin star Noma restaurant will be closing for good. "It's unsustainable," he told The New York Times, explaining that he hasn't found a way to pay his highly qualified, extremely hardworking staff fairly for their long hours and expertise while keeping the restaurant afloat. Many applauded the Copenhagen-based chef for denouncing the exploitative culture of ultra-high-end restaurant kitchens. But many others had their eyebrows raised, considering that Redzepi is perhaps one of the greatest forces in fine dining, and Noma his opus. In critics' eyes, he's a cultural architect who's suddenly spurning the very culture he helped to create — which is largely why the internet is blaming the film "The Menu" for Noma's sudden closure.
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
M&Ms Cancel Spokescandies For Celebrity Spokesperson After Shoe Backlash
Ever since M&Ms redesigned its brown and green spokescandies, there's been backlash that the company has become too "woke." Though each color underwent a slight change in 2022, the most notable was to the female characters, who ditched their high heels and "sexy" looks in an effort to be more inclusive and representative of its customers (via CNN Business and a press release). The candy crew didn't stop there, though. In October of the same year, it released the purple M&M intended for female packs. Per a news release, the new addition was a further attempt to promote acceptance and "celebrate what makes us unique," according to Mars Global Vice President Jane Hwang. Along with the release, a new song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me," was dropped with a music video to celebrate Purple's music skills.
The Time Julia Child Pulled A Prop Gun On Jacques Pépin
In a world full of celebrity chefs and food influencers, why do we remain so charmed by OG foodies like Julia Child and Jacques Pépin? Is it their passion for French cuisine? Or perhaps their playful humor? Both chefs are informative and entertaining on their own, but when paired together, that's when the magic happened.
The Biggest Challenge Christophe Rull Faced On Bake Squad - Exclusive
"Bake Squad" is back and ready to take on new challenges in the show's 2nd season. The show follows four premier bakers as they compete against one another to create fantastic and often physics-defying sweets and treats for their clients. In just seven hours, each of the members of the Bake Squad — Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, Maya-Camille Broussard, and Christophe Rull — must pull off incredible feats, guided by host Christina Tosi.
Stanley Tucci's Favorite Summertime Meal Bursts With Freshness
The Stanley Tucci cultural takeover is real, with GQ calling it "The Tucci Effect." When his show "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" aired in 2021, people couldn't get enough of his kind, relaxed charisma and humble disposition while he feasted his way through Italy. Food and travel shows are known for their pretentiousness, but that wasn't the case for Tucci's showcase. Instead, he highlighted the beauty of the scenery and the simple but flavorful ingredients that make up Italian cuisine from all around the country.
Gordon Ramsay Cannot Get Behind Fried Pizza
With the right technique and tools, frying is a great method to jazz up a food's normal texture and flavor. This is because a scientific process called oil uptake is happening, meaning that the cooking oil is being absorbed by the food, boosting its natural flavors (via Pitco). People will...
Tom Colicchio's Super Bowl Tacos, Explained
The 2023 Super Bowl may not be until February 12 (via NFL), but that doesn't mean that players, football fans, Rihanna stans, and game day snackers aren't already making plans for the big day. Doritos is already teasing a secret celebrity in their Super Bowl ad, and party hosts are brainstorming their most epic Super Bowl party food ideas. So what's on the menu?
New York City Is Home To The Only Makgeolli Brewery In The US
New York City is known for its vibrant bar and nightlife scene, but it has also recently become a mecca for Makgeolli lovers. This rice-based drink, which originated from Korea, is alcoholic and has a uniquely thick and slightly carbonated texture (via Beer and Brewing). Makgeolli's popularity is spreading throughout...
The Origin Story Behind Monterey Jack Cheese's Name
The names of your food, similar to many words in the English language, have a traceable origin point and perhaps even a story to tell. This is definitely true for cheese, in which several varieties got their names from their birthplace. Per Portable Press, mozzarella got its name from the Italian word "mozza," which means "to cut." The name represents the way pieces the cheese are cut to top traditional Italian pizza.
How To Use Toothpicks To Easily Level A Cake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. A third of Americans developed new baking skills during the pandemic to cope with stress and pass the time with their families. As a result of the increased sales and a desire to retain their new customers, companies adapted baking recipes with easy-to-follow instructions, created online lessons, and assembled more kits to appeal to novice bakers year-round instead of just during the "baking season," which traditionally begins in November (via The Wall Street Journal).
The Unexpected Herb Marcela Valladolid Puts In Meatballs
What's a special bonus in a can of SpaghettiOs, an alternative to chicken cutlets when ordering a parm sub sandwich, and a mainstay of Italian-American cuisine? We're talking about meatballs, of course. Made from beef, pork, veal, or even questionable mystery meat, they seem to exist in one form or another in virtually every culture. And though they might not always taste like what your grandma personally made, pretty much any iteration of the meatball probably has the potential to be delicious.
Michael Symon Explains How To Avoid Serving Watery Spaghetti
Spaghetti and a jar of marinara sauce make for one of the easiest and most economical dinners around. But sometimes, even the simple act of boiling dried pasta and coating it in sauce can seem to bring up a crop of cooking questions. How long should you cook your pasta to achieve the perfect al dente texture? Should you really throw pasta at the wall to see if it's done? And what are the store-bought marinara sauces that are actually worth buying?
The Most Expensive Krispy Kreme Donut In NYC Is Pretty On Brand
Krispy Kreme has been dishing out doughnuts since 1937 when the chain was founded in North Carolina, and today it is probably best known (and loved) for its Original Glazed doughnuts (via Krispy Kreme's website). But having a fan favorite doesn't keep the brand from launching new flavors. These can be inspired by a place or taste, like the Krispy Kreme Biscoff doughnuts we devoured (purely for research purposes, of course). According to the chain's website, the limited-time menu additions include a Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut that brings together sweet elements like cream cheese frosting and a Biscoff Crumble. Some creations have been rich in more ways than one.
Why You Should Think Twice About Ordering House Wine
If you don't really understand the "house wine" list on a restaurant menu, don't feel unsophisticated. The truth is, the term doesn't have a specific definition regarding how to order wine at a restaurant. It means different things at different places, and you can't really know for sure how an establishment decides which wines are featured as house wines.
How Michael Symon Makes Steak A Little Sweeter
Steak is a tried-and-true entree for various worldwide cuisines, and for good reason. It can be prepared in many ways, from peppery and smoky like a beef brisket to seared, juicy, and inviting like churrasco topped with some herby chimichurri. But while salt and pepper never fail to be a part of the conversation, the sweeter side of the flavor spectrum is often forgotten in the quest for a good steak.
The Spanish Sauce Bobby Flay Uses To Level Up Scrambled Eggs
Eggs are such a kitchen staple, and there are more than a handful of ways to prepare them. Not only that, but you can accessorize them with a multitude of different sauces, herbs, and dressings — making them difficult to get bored of. But in case you need some...
Red Lobster Brings Back Lobsterfest And 2 New Dishes For A Limited Time
Throughout the year, Red Lobster holds celebrations honoring various seafood through special offers. Among the most popular is Endless Shrimp, which takes place in the late summer-slash-early fall. The last time the promotion was held, it included a new parmesan-bacon shrimp scampi dish as well as Argentine red shrimp and shrimp linguini Alfredo, among other items. For those who aren't tuned in to the experience of Endless Shrimp, it's exactly as it sounds. Patrons start with two choices of shrimp, and as they go, a new dish can be requested.
