Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces

Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Tesla Price Cuts Creating A New Problem For The Automaker

Tesla's recent spate of price cuts has created a rather unique problem for the electric vehicle manufacturer: demand for its products is outstripping the automaker's production abilities, reports Automotive News. CEO Elon Musk shared this information with investors during the recent quarterly earnings call. "We're currently seeing orders at almost...
The Automotive World Needs More CEOs Like Akio Toyoda Of Toyota

After almost 14 years on the job, Akio Toyoda has announced that he will be stepping down from his current roles as President and CEO to become Chairman of the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation. The news was somewhat unexpected, and some have welcomed it while others think it may be a bad move.
Honda Reorganizes For An Electric Future

It appears Honda is seeking to play catch-up with electric vehicles by announcing big operational changes, including the formation of a new Electrification Business Development Operations department. Amongst the torrent of corporate buzzwords, Honda also announced it's reorganizing Regional Operations and Corporate Functions. Until recently, it has looked like Honda...
Tesla Confirms That It's Working On Next-Generation Platform

Tesla's Q4 and full-year 2022 financial report stated that its next-generation vehicle platform is under development and that additional details would be shared at the annual Investor Day in March 2023. Other than the fact that it exists, not much else is known about the new platform. The general consensus...
Tesla's Biggest Competitors Will Be China's BYD, Aito, And Xpeng

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a conference call with industry analysts that he believes the electric vehicle automaker's biggest competitor will come from China, not the United States. During this meeting, the outspoken CEO was asked about the status of Chinese carmakers regarding their aggressive moves towards electrification and related technologies.
What Will GM's All-New Small-Block V8 Power?

General Motors announced a sizeable $918 million investment in four US facilities, but the big news is an all-new sixth-generation small block V8 engine. So, where will this V8 be used?. While GM has been pushing EVs hard via brands like GMC and Chevrolet, it is following Toyota, Hyundai, and...
Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles

We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
Prominent Dealer Thinks Infiniti Needs Its Own Halo Sports Car

As Infiniti continues to reinvigorate itself with fresh products like the latest QX60, an Infiniti dealer says he'd love to see the introduction of new models to boost the automaker's image. Steve Lapin, who serves as the Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board chairman, told Automotive News that a sensible entry-level...
Audi activesphere Concept Revealed As A Luxury Coupe That Becomes A Pickup

Audi has revealed the activesphere concept, the last in its series of "Sphere" concept vehicles. The skysphere was a roadster, the grandsphere was a sedan, and the urbansphere was a sort of minivan. With that in mind, it makes sense for the final concept to be a tall luxury vehicle, but this is unlike any crossover we've seen before, with the ability to transform from a four-door coupe to a pickup at the touch of a button. In addition, the concept is ready for an autonomous future and features innovative mixed-reality technology.
Toyota's First EV Is Finally Back On Sale

Toyota has finally put the bZ4X back on sale in America, following a recall for wheels that could detach that occurred mere months after its initial launch. But even though there's a fix for the problem Toyota Motors North America isn't holding out much hope for its first modern electric vehicle's success, reports Car and Driver (C&D).
Nissan Transforms Kicks e-Power 4WD Into Giant New Balance Sneaker

Nissan looks to have finally grabbed the low-hanging fruit and rolled out a shoe collaboration between the Nissan Kicks car and some kicks (New Balance 327s, to be specific.) This campaign really turns the collaboration on its head though, because instead of New Balance creating some shoes that are inspired by Nissan, we're getting a Nissan that's inspired by the shoes.
Aptera Launch Edition EV Lets You Commute For Free Using The Sun

Aptera has announced the Launch Edition of its ultra-efficient electric vehicle. The Launch Edition is the first in a series of over 40,000 orders that will make solar-driven EVs a reality. As you can tell by just looking at it, this is different from your average EV. The Launch Edition...
Nissan Says US EV Market Is Expanding Faster Than Expected

The all-electric vehicle market is growing faster than expected, according to Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, who recently approved a $250 million investment for the automaker's Tennessee production plant to increase powertrain production. Per Automotive News, Uchida did not go into specific details regarding that investment, such as when it will...
Tesla Keeps New Customers Better Than Any Other Brand

According to a study from S&P Global Mobility, Acura, Audi, Dodge, GMC, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, and Volkswagen are struggling to retain nomad buyers, reports Automotive News. Nomadic customers are those that S&P's analysis considers having unidentifiable loyalty patterns. This means that these eight brands may be able to attract a...
