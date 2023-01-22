ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, MO

Awesome 92.3

Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City

My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?

You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One hospitalized after SUV hits car parked on shoulder of KC interstate

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after an SUV hit her car parked on the shoulder of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-35 and Lamar Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KYTV

OZARKS UNSOLVED: What happened to Michelle Henri?

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - It has been 19 years since anyone has seen or heard from Michelle Henri. She was supposed to go to Kansas City but never made it. “She had sat us down on the couch and told us that she loved us and she was going to stay with a friend for a little while,” said Bailey Crossland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Incoming snow and lots of cold (TUE-1/24)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another snow maker is coming into the KC region overnight. It won’t be a big storm for us in the metro, with likely even less snow across areas toward the north. We remain more or less on the northern edge of the storm itself,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Debbie Easton

Debbie Easton, 66, Gladstone, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Wednesday, January 18 2023 at a Kansas City, MO health care facility. She was born March 2, 1956, in Bethany, MO the daughter of Frank T. and Madge (Hall) Arney. On December 28, 1985, she married Michael Lynn “Mike”...
BETHANY, MO

