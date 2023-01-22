Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City
My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
AOL Corp
Homemade ravioli (and wine deals) make Kansas City restaurant my comfort food haven
Editor’s note: Welcome back to our series Let’s Dish, Kansas City, showcasing some of our favorite restaurant meals. Click here to sign up for our new newsletter. And scroll down to learn how you can participate. My mom and I used to give each other a knowing look...
kansascitymag.com
Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?
You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
kcur.org
7 Kansas City restaurants and bars named semifinalists for the James Beard Awards
A modern Thai restaurant, a $150-per-person supper club, and a tortilleria are among seven Kansas City area businesses named as semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Often described as the “Oscars of the food world,” the James Beard Awards are announced in three stages:...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
tourcounsel.com
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KMBC.com
Lenexa police cruiser struck by fleeing vehicle in area of Interstate 35, 87th Street
LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa police cruiser was struck by a fleeing vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Lenexa police said they were checking on a person who was passed out behind the wheel at the QuikTrip at 87th Street and Interstate 35. After...
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
KCTV 5
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
WIBW
One hospitalized after SUV hits car parked on shoulder of KC interstate
MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after an SUV hit her car parked on the shoulder of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-35 and Lamar Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.
KMBC.com
Man leaps from second story of Harrah's Casino parking garage, arrested by North Kansas City PD
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is custody following a pursuit in North Kansas City. North Kansas City Police on Tuesday afternoon discovered an occupied stolen vehicle inside the parking garage at Harrah's Casino. When officers approached the vehicle, the man inside jumped out of the vehicle and...
KYTV
OZARKS UNSOLVED: What happened to Michelle Henri?
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - It has been 19 years since anyone has seen or heard from Michelle Henri. She was supposed to go to Kansas City but never made it. “She had sat us down on the couch and told us that she loved us and she was going to stay with a friend for a little while,” said Bailey Crossland.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Incoming snow and lots of cold (TUE-1/24)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another snow maker is coming into the KC region overnight. It won’t be a big storm for us in the metro, with likely even less snow across areas toward the north. We remain more or less on the northern edge of the storm itself,...
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KCTV 5
Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
Student struck by car outside Raytown High School
A student was hurt on their way to school Monday after being hit by a car outside Raytown High School.
Possible human remains found at Blue River Waste Water Plant
KCPD detectives and CSI are investigating after officers found potential human remains at the Blue River Waster Water Plant Wednesday morning
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debbie Easton
Debbie Easton, 66, Gladstone, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Wednesday, January 18 2023 at a Kansas City, MO health care facility. She was born March 2, 1956, in Bethany, MO the daughter of Frank T. and Madge (Hall) Arney. On December 28, 1985, she married Michael Lynn “Mike”...
