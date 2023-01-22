ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WAVY News 10

Virginia legislature weighs medically assisted dying

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A proposed Senate bill would make medically assisted dying legal in Virginia. The bill, SB 930 , is sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Dist. 10) and Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Dist. 33). The bill will go before the full Committee on Education and Health Thursday.
Virginia Business

Va. bill aims to reduce mental health stigma for health care workers

Current language contributes to fear and silence, advocates say. On April 1, 2020, Dr. Lorna Breen returned to work, with COVID but fever-free. It was the first wave of the U.S. pandemic, and New York was on its way to becoming an epicenter. Nearly 1,400 people had already died from COVID in the city in just a few weeks, and as medical director of the emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, Breen was among the front-line doctors treating the growing number of COVID patients.
Reason.com

Winsome Earle-Sears: School Choice 'Is New Brown v. Board' Fight

"Brown v. Board of Ed ultimately was never about black kids getting into a white school. It was always about ultimately a parent being able to decide where their children should attend school," Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears tells me in today's Reason Interview podcast. She is one of the driving forces behind a new bill that would create so-called backpack funding for kids in Virginia.
wfxrtv.com

Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
Military.com

VA Wants Vets to Use Their Benefits When Choosing a Final Resting Place

The Department of Veterans Affairs is raising awareness of little-used benefits for veterans: burial at a VA, state or tribal veterans cemetery, and headstones or markers for veterans buried in private cemeteries. According to VA officials, just 20% of eligible veterans who died last year were buried in a VA-managed...
Augusta Free Press

Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted 8-6-1 to reject Senate Bill 1001, introduced by Republican Richard Stuart, which would repeal the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, legislation passed in 2020 that entered Virginia into the RGGI.
WTOP

Study: Va. is best state to retire

Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire to, according to a new study from WalletHub. Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin hails the passage of his tax relief proposal

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the passage of his tax relief proposal by the House of Delegates. The legislation is now heading to the Virginia Senate for consideration. The Governor called the approval a step toward additional tax relief for Virginians and their families as well as local business. The proposal...

