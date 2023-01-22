Read full article on original website
Bill before General Assembly would assist terminally ill in ending their own lives
RICHMOND, Va. — Advocates say the "Virginia Medical Aid in Dying Act" is all about compassion and empowering people to chart their own end-of-life journeys. It is back before the General Assembly again this year. S-B 390 would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults with six months or less...
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Military.com
Bill Would Allow Younger Military Veterans to Receive Tax Break in Virginia
Virginia has a lot to offer retirees. There are beaches along the coast, mountains to the west and a close proximity to the nation’s capital, said Denice Williams, chair of the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. “It’s a great place to live,” Williams said, “but veterans also...
WAVY News 10
Virginia legislature weighs medically assisted dying
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A proposed Senate bill would make medically assisted dying legal in Virginia. The bill, SB 930 , is sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Dist. 10) and Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Dist. 33). The bill will go before the full Committee on Education and Health Thursday.
Virginia Business
Va. bill aims to reduce mental health stigma for health care workers
Current language contributes to fear and silence, advocates say. On April 1, 2020, Dr. Lorna Breen returned to work, with COVID but fever-free. It was the first wave of the U.S. pandemic, and New York was on its way to becoming an epicenter. Nearly 1,400 people had already died from COVID in the city in just a few weeks, and as medical director of the emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, Breen was among the front-line doctors treating the growing number of COVID patients.
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
actionnews5.com
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Winsome Earle-Sears: School Choice 'Is New Brown v. Board' Fight
"Brown v. Board of Ed ultimately was never about black kids getting into a white school. It was always about ultimately a parent being able to decide where their children should attend school," Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears tells me in today's Reason Interview podcast. She is one of the driving forces behind a new bill that would create so-called backpack funding for kids in Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
Washington Examiner
Texas billionaire John Arnold bankrolls efforts to overhaul Indiana's criminal justice system
Texas billionaire and former Enron executive John Arnold is behind criminal justice reform initiatives in the state of Indiana that experts warn raise red flags amid recent crime spikes across the United States, according to records reviewed by the Washington Examiner. The U.S. has seen major violent crime increases in...
WSLS
New Virginia bill proposes controversial gender identity legislation
RICHMOND, Va. – A fight is raging in the General Assembly over parental rights. A new bill will require schools in Virginia to notify parents if their child identifies as a gender other than their biological sex. Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia and worries it...
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
New poll reveals what Virginians think about access to mental health treatment services
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Dec. 15, 2022. A majority of Virginians see mental health treatment as an important issue for state lawmakers to address in 2023, new numbers from a statewide poll show. The poll,...
Gov. Youngkin won’t commit to approving a retail marijuana market in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin dodged a question on whether he would sign legislation that would pave the way for retail marijuana sales in Virginia.
Military.com
VA Wants Vets to Use Their Benefits When Choosing a Final Resting Place
The Department of Veterans Affairs is raising awareness of little-used benefits for veterans: burial at a VA, state or tribal veterans cemetery, and headstones or markers for veterans buried in private cemeteries. According to VA officials, just 20% of eligible veterans who died last year were buried in a VA-managed...
Augusta Free Press
Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted 8-6-1 to reject Senate Bill 1001, introduced by Republican Richard Stuart, which would repeal the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, legislation passed in 2020 that entered Virginia into the RGGI.
WTOP
Study: Va. is best state to retire
Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire to, according to a new study from WalletHub. Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.
virginiapublicradio.org
Smart thermostat legislation cools in Virginia Senate
Smart technology is leading to new fears among lawmakers. Michael Pope reports.
Additional Virginia gun restrictions make it through committee
One proposal that would require adults to store their guns unloaded and in a locked container when a minor is at home passed committee on a nine to six vote.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin hails the passage of his tax relief proposal
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the passage of his tax relief proposal by the House of Delegates. The legislation is now heading to the Virginia Senate for consideration. The Governor called the approval a step toward additional tax relief for Virginians and their families as well as local business. The proposal...
