Man Charged in Death of Kane Man
Charges were filed against a Kane man in the death of an unnamed Kane man that occurred in August. 35 year old Michael Cunningham has been charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Device, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
Delevan Man Struck and Killed by Tractor Trailer
A Cattaraugus County man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer. According to Arcade Police, a Delevan man ran into the roadway on North Street just before 2 PM Monday and was struck by the vehicle. The man died at the scene. The road was closed for about...
PA May Offer Digital Drivers’ Licenses
Pennsylvanians could soon be able to use an app to carry a digital version of their drivers’ license. Reports say that legislative leaders in Harrisburg are looking to fast-track a bill that would require PennDOT create a new app that would allow residents to download and renew their driver’s licenses for a “reasonable” fee. Drivers would still need to have a hard copy of the license, but would have the option of just carrying the digital version.
Closings, Delays, Cancellations for Wednesday 1/25/2023
Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. BRADFORD: Lady Owls v. Elk County Catholic postponed to tomorrow. CUBA-RUSHFORD: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. FRIENDSHIP: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. HINSDALE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. KANE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled, Girls’ basketball...
NYSEG: No Relief for Shutoffs Before May 22, 2022
New York customers who get their heat from NYSEG shouldn’t expect to benefit from Governor Kathy Hochul’s utility relief program if their service has already been shut off. A representative from NYSEG told WESB News’ Andy Paulsen on Monday that NYSEG will only accept applications for the new...
