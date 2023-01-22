Pennsylvanians could soon be able to use an app to carry a digital version of their drivers’ license. Reports say that legislative leaders in Harrisburg are looking to fast-track a bill that would require PennDOT create a new app that would allow residents to download and renew their driver’s licenses for a “reasonable” fee. Drivers would still need to have a hard copy of the license, but would have the option of just carrying the digital version.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO