WLTX.com
Arden Conyers is a News19 Player of the Week
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Arden Conyers is the leading scorer for the Westwood Redhawks at nearly 23 points per game. The three-star small forward appeared to be on his way to a mid-major program until last summer when he received an offer from South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris. Conyers...
Michael Smith commits to South Carolina Gamecocks
During an announcement ceremony on Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Michael Smith announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Smith is the No. 6-ranked tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect out of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) lists 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Ohio State.
abccolumbia.com
Pair of Gamecock Signees Named McDonald’s All-Americans
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two of South Carolina’s Class of 2023 signees earned spots in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, the organization announced today. Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley is one of five coaches to land a pair of entries with Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson named to the East and West rosters, respectively.
WLTX.com
Gamecocks land another big-time prospect for 2024
Elijah Griffin Set To Visit South Carolina
Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is preparing to pay South Carolina's football program another visit.
HS FBall: Smith verbally commits to South Carolina
SAVANNAH (WSAV) – One of the top players in Georgia verbally committed to University of South Carolina on Jan. 24 at Tippet Gymnasium. Calvary Day junior Michael Smith will head just north of Savannah to Columbia. “I’m going home to South Carolina,” the junior said in the packed auditorium with students, media and family anxiously […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position
South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
WLTX.com
W.J. Keenan's Fulwiley named a McDonald's All-American
kool1027.com
High School Girls and Boys Basketball Scores From Tuesday Night
Last night in girl’s and boy’s high school basketball Lugoff Elgin traveled to Irmo with both teams still looking for their first region win of the season. The Irmo Lady Yellow Jackets would get the hard fought win 56-43 dropping the Lady Demons record to 2-19 overall and 2-5 in region play. In the boy’s game the Demons were looking to upset the number sixth ranked team in class 4A. The game would go back and fourth going into the fourth quarter when the Demons would pull off the upset 56-50. The win improves Lugoff Elgin’s record to 10-11 overall and 1-4 in region play. Next for Lugoff Elgin is a home game against Ridge View on Friday night and you can listen to all the action starting with the girl’s game. Airtime is set for 5:45 on Kool 102.7 with the boy’s game to follow.
WLTX.com
The East Coast is in a snow drought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Outside of Christmas week, most of the Eastern US has experienced a very warm winter. This coupled with an upper-level pattern that has seen storm systems remain away from the Atlantic coast has resulted in a snow drought along the coastal Atlantic. In this article, we...
AOL Corp
A new Frank’s Car Wash will open in this steadily growing Midlands area
The Midlands continues to be a hot spot for fans of clean cars. A new Frank’s Car Wash Express will open at 109 Main St. in Blythewood, just north of Blythewood High School’s football stadium, near St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The town of Blythewood listed the coming car wash in a new construction roundup in its recent monthly newsletter.
WIS-TV
WWE star Jim “Hacksaw” Duggan, wife visits dispatcher who responded to home intruder call in December
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wrestling legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan and his wife Debra stopped by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office to visit the dispatcher who responded to a burglary at their residence last month. On the night of December 8, 2022, a man broke into their home.
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1 in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye. Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on […]
iheart.com
Lexington Students Charged Over Alleged Text Message Threats
(Lexington, SC) - Two middle school students in Lexington are accused of making threats against other students. The Carolina Springs Middle School students are accused of using an app to create a fake phone number to use when directly texting threats to others. Both students accused of making threats are...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
City of Columbia to hold public meeting on update of development of Villages of North Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you heard of the Villages of North Columbia? It is a development plan put forth by the City of Columbia to revitalize and reinvent the image of North Columbia while preserving existing single-family neighborhoods. City Councilwoman Tina Herbert represents the North Columbia area in District...
