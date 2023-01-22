Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snowy Weather Expected
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler County for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to arrive just after 3 a.m. and it could pack a powerful punch. Right now, meteorologists predict that the Route 422 corridor will serve as a separation line. Anywhere...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Forest, Venango Counties Wednesday
PITTSBURGH – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Forest and Venango Counties beginning at 3 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25). The advisory runs until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to five inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
yourerie
Click here for the Wednesday Night Forecast
Strong storm system will pass to the north of us tonight and this will allow colder air to come back in, with lake effect snow bands into Thursday and Thursday night, diminishing Friday. Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, Midnight Thursday. SNOW: WEDNESDAY: 0.6″/ Month: 7.2″ / Normal:...
yourerie
Mixed bag of weather for today
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off some light snow in the region this morning. A variety of weather will continue through the day. Precipitation begins as wet snow. The snow will become steady through midday, with up to 4″ possible Meadville to Warren, and 1-2″ Erie. The snow will be heavyweight and slippery on untreated surfaces.
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The advisory took effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and will remain in place until 1 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and commute," the NWS warned in the advisory. "Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities."
yourerie
Winter is finally waking up
ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
Rain and snow continue into Monday, winds will pick up
PITTSBURGH — Rain and snow continue this evening and snow showers will continue into Monday. A coating of less than 1″ is possible for Pittsburgh and the southern areas. Beaver and Butler Counties could see up to 1″. Areas north of Rt. 422 could also get around 1″. Ridges and mountains could see 1″ to 2″ in possible spots.
27 First News
Crews prepare for winter weather in the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Engineers are planning for a slippery Sunday evening as snow coats the roads. Throughout the day, crews loaded salt and slag into trucks. The county has 20 trucks it uses to treat roads. They’ll be dumping salt and clearing roads as snow continues to pile up.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
WRBI Radio
Update: Winter Storm Warning canceled
Southeastern IN — The Winter Storm Warning issued Sunday morning has been canceled. The National Weather Service says temperatures have warmed to near or above freezing across much of the area. Forecasters say little if any additional snow accumulation is expected. Southeastern IN — A Winter Storm Warning is...
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
erienewsnow.com
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
Route 5 closed from Fairview to Girard due to crash
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. The closure is from the intersection with Route 98 in Fairview Township to the intersection with Fairplain Road in Girard Township. The closure was announced at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The road is […]
WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
PennDOT offers update on Bayfront Parkway Project
Tonight, we learned more about plans for the Bayfront Parkway Project. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said they aren’t ready to start construction yet. However, when they do start the project, the pedestrian bridge will be the first step. One spokesperson said they ask for drivers’ patience when construction begins. She said the […]
yourerie
Crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after …. Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after attack. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution …. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution after several accidents. After the Flush: Recovering energy and nutrients …. After the Flush: Recovering...
wisr680.com
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight
Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
Erie casino reopens after temporary closure Tuesday night
Update: Presque Isle Downs and Casino reopened its doors just after 10 a.m. Wednesday after a system upgrade that began Tuesday morning took longer than expected to complete, leading to a temporary closure of the casino, according to a Presque Isle Downs & Casino Facebook post. Table games will reopen at noon. A computer issue […]
Comments / 0