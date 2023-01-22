(from Roanoke PD 1:30pm) Roanoke Police Officer involved in officer-involved shooting on Stratford Park Drive SW, Virginia State Police handling investigation. On January 25, 2023 at approximately 7:19 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Dispatch Center of a disorder in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. An officer responded to the scene and located an adult male outside on a sidewalk in the area. The officer attempted to speak with the man, who appeared to be agitated. The man grew more aggressive, made several threats to “kill” the officer, and ignored the officer’s attempts at de-escalation. The male subject produced a knife and began moving towards the officer, who continued attempts to verbally deescalate the situation while backing away from the male subject.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO