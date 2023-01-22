Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Elite Daily
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Elite Daily
The Internet Is Spiraling Over Kylie's Wild Lion's Head Outfit
Celebrities took jaw-dropping risks at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, including Kylie Jenner. This season lives for theatrical frills and Kylie has understood the assignment so far with her dreamy Maison Margiela ‘fit (think Cinderella, but make it couture). However, her recent look at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show has left the internet in quite an uproar— literally.
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Mike White Just Confirm The White Lotus' Season 3 Location?
Since The White Lotus became a hit, the locations of the fictional titular resort chain have been a central point of speculation. Season 1’s White Lotus resort was in Hawaii, Season 2’s was in Sicily, and, with more episodes on the way, viewers were quick to start speculating where the next resort the show would visit. However, series creator Mike White may have hinted The White Lotus Season 3 is heading to Thailand, upending current theories about it being elsewhere.
Elite Daily
Started At The Bottom, Now He's Here: Inside Drake's NYC Apollo Show
If you're reading this, it isn't too late. Drake showed up and showed out at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater for one-of-a-kind performances on Jan. 21 and 22. For his first show in five years, the certified lover boy partnered with Sirius XM’s Sound 42 to throw it back to his Toronto roots and play the hits that got him where he is today (think: “Best I Ever Had,” “Over,” “HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right,” and more classics from Drake’s hometown, aka the 6).
Elite Daily
Fans Are Convinced Davia From The Bachelor Is A Celeb Doppelgänger
The goal for any contestant during Night One of The Bachelor is to stand out and make an impression. But sometimes the best way to make an impression is to look like someone else. That’s the situation Davia Bunch found herself in after the premiere episode of The Bachelor Season 27. She joined the show to meet and possibly fall in love with Zach Shallcross, but fans were a bit more focused on her multiple celebrity doppelgängers.
Elite Daily
Here’s Your Timeline Of When Zach’s Bachelor Season Filmed
Zach Shallcross was announced as the Season 27 Bachelor right at the end of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, and there was no wasted time getting his season started. He was introduced as the Season 27 lead during the “After The Final Rose” episode of Gabby and Rachel’s season, which aired live on Sept. 20, 2022. Zach’s Bachelor season started filming shortly after that in fall 2022.
Elite Daily
TikTok's New Vanilla Girl Aesthetic Is A Bougie But Cozy Vibe
Step aside coastal grandmother and cottagecore. TikTok has a new aesthetic to strive for, and it’s called vanilla girl. Right now, #VanillaGirl has over 416M views on TikTok with creators sharing everything from their Amazon finds to vanilla girl wardrobe essentials, but what is the vanilla girl aesthetic? Is it just an affinity for the color white, or is it more than that?
Elite Daily
A Look Back At Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici’s Body Language Over Time
The Bachelor is famous for a lot of things, but helping people find lifelong romantic matches isn’t necessarily one of them. Although each season usually ends with a proposal, most of the couples don't wind up making it in the long haul. There are, of course, a few exceptions to that rule. For example, even after nine years of marriage, Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe's body language proves that the couple is still very much in love.
Elite Daily
Not A Drill: BTS Had A Mini Reunion At Paris Fashion Week
On Friday, Jan. 20, BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin attended Dior’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show. The stars sat side by side in the front row to enjoy the event and even snapped a few photos together, prompting the best BTS reunion. Following their appearance, Jimin had the sweetest thing to say about his time spent with J-Hope on Weverse.
