ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Stop sign installation set in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZwZm_0kNLmyeH00

Starting Monday, Jan. 23, a PennDOT maintenance crew will work on installing a stop sign at the intersection of Route 125 and Route 2044 (Upper Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.

This will make the intersection a four-way stop. Additional work includes updating the existing placards to indicate a four-way stop. Drivers can expect the right shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of noon to 6 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 27, weather permitting.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Catalytic converter thefts reported in Union County

Union County, Pa. — State police at Milton are investigating several recent catalytic converter thefts in Union County. Police say the incidents occurred from late December through mid-January. Between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9, suspects removed catalytic converters from two Ford trucks parked at New Enterprise Stone and Lime on Dales Quarry Road in Buffalo Township. A second incident was reported at the 400 block of Reitz Boulevard in Union Township. The victim told police someone removed a catalytic converter from a 2016 Ford Transit van between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. A third incident was reported on Jan. 9 at the 300 block of Hill School Road in Kelly Township. The victim told police someone took the catalytic converter from his 2012 Ford. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WOLF

I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 in Bloomsburg

A lane restriction starts Tuesday on Route 11 southbound in Bloomsburg for a bridge inspection. From Jan. 24 to 27, a PennDOT bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the truss bridge that spans Fishing Creek, near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Work will be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 shuts down after Cumberland County crash

Update 5:45 p.m.: Northbound lanes have reopened. A crash amid Wednesday’s snow showers has shut down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. Northbound lanes closed around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to 511PA. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, or...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thieves break into cars at restaurant parking lot

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police are looking for two men who broke into several cars Sunday night at a Snyder County restaurant. Witnesses told police that around 8 p.m., a Black male and White male broke the passenger side windows of several cars parked at Dairy Queen on North Susquehanna Trail. The suspects then reached into the cars and took items before fleeing in a 2020-2022 dark blue Toyota Highlander. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspects headed north on North Susquehanna Trail. The men threw several items on the roadway on Route 11, which police recovered. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Demolition at abandoned hotel begins

Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police in Lebanon County arrest suspect wanted for striking officers with vehicle while fleeing DUI stop

WOMELSDORF, Pa. — Police in Lebanon County have arrested a suspect accused of striking several officers with his vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop last November. Steven Pensel, 50, was charged with two felonies, six misdemeanors and seven summary traffic violations stemming from a Nov. 28, 2022 incident that began in Womelsdorf, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over $200 theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman they say stole 29 items worth over $200 at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Halze Township Walmart for a report of theft. Troopers said they discovered a 23-year-old […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after crash in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly shoving woman out of moving car

Sunbury, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with aggravated assault for pushing a woman out of a moving car. Sunbury Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 from a woman who said her boyfriend had pushed her out a moving car at the corner of Front and Race streets. The woman told police her young son was in the back seat of the car at the time. ...
SUNBURY, PA
local21news.com

House fire traps and injures one in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for making false statement on forms to purchase pistol

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police charged a Shamokin Dam woman for lying on her ATF form when she attempted to buy a firearm. Police say on June 15, 2021, Meggan Lee Kantz, 46, tried to purchase a Ruger Max 9 mm pistol at Gator's Guns in Shamokin Dam. She completed and signed two forms for the purchase. However, when state police conducted a background check they found that Kantz incorrectly...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
therecord-online.com

Rickard sworn in as new Lock Haven police chief

LOCK HAVEN, PA – With multiple family members and friends looking on, Matthew Rickard was sworn in Monday night as Lock Haven’s chief of police. Mayor Joel Long swore him in and the new chief offered brief remarks, stating he is “looking forward to many more years serving the citizens of Lock Haven.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy