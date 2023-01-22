Stop sign installation set in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County

Starting Monday, Jan. 23, a PennDOT maintenance crew will work on installing a stop sign at the intersection of Route 125 and Route 2044 (Upper Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.

This will make the intersection a four-way stop. Additional work includes updating the existing placards to indicate a four-way stop. Drivers can expect the right shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of noon to 6 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 27, weather permitting.