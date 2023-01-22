Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, reveals during Graceland memorial service that she has a daughter
The husband of actress Riley Keough revealed during the late Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday that they quietly welcomed in a daughter. The 33-year-old Keough, who is Presley's eldest daughter, had her statement read by her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, at the ceremony in Graceland, the home where Presley lived as a child with her father, Elvis Presley.
