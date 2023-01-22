Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Related
hernandosun.com
Lots to do in mid-Florida (post holidays)
This piece I am offering today is a bit different in the way of my normal story formats. Last week was a busy (and interesting) one, and this coming week looks to have some small amount of adventure on the docket as well. I intend to make my written portion small so that the editor can place all three pictures along with it. The first picture that I will speak of came from the Weeki Wachee tourist attraction. The park just celebrated its 75th-year landmark, and along with this passing in time, they have gone in on a partnership with the Hernando Chamber of Commerce, the Fine Arts Council, and over two dozen artists to create and display 28 mermaid statues. These statues are currently being shown at the Weeki Wachee park (for now), but after a year of this viewing, they will be placed throughout the county at different locations. Just as Marion County (and the City of Ocala) have their “painted horses” ( through a similar collaboration for their area), this will be yet another landmark event that carries a historic value to it. The reason I would recommend seeing the display now, as compared to after their dispersal from the park, is that they are still all together. So if you are tight for time or have friends in from out of town that are not staying long, they can all be seen at once. This venue also hits close to home for us, as my wife’s sister was a mermaid performer in the ‘60s, and a close friend of ours (Ms. Diane Liptak) and an artist named Steve Krou designed and painted one of the statues.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
Families object to possible closure of Hillsborough elementary school
While the deadline for submitting online feedback has passed, several students, parents, and teachers took their concerns about the proposed rezoning directly to the Hillsborough School Board members at their meeting on Tuesday.
Florida Vanlife Gathering motors into Central Florida next month
Welcoming van stans and the van-curious alike
WESH
Central Florida educators react to Gov. DeSantis' teachers bill of rights
It's being called an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a teachers bill of rights in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the measure Monday in Jacksonville, which, in part, calls for a billion-dollar increase in teacher salaries this year. "This is a huge, huge package increasing pay for teachers, supporting teaching...
suncoastnews.com
Furious parents blast board for Winding Waters K-8 plans
BROOKSVILLE – Angry parents of children at Winding Waters K-8 pleaded with the School Board to keep their kids there, and not force them to attend other schools. The reality, board members said, is that Winding Waters is overcrowded and something has to be done. There are no plans for a district-wide rezoning – as was done several years ago – and high schools will not be affected.
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
fox13news.com
Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter adds new affordable housing apartments
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter is on a mission to help the less fortunate and is making improvements and changing lives for the better. Talbot House Ministries has been around in Polk County for more than 40 years. "We provide emergency shelter, and we have a health clinic,"...
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”
In case you missed it, the curriculum for AP African American Studies courses was shot down due to a "lack of educational value." I interviewed three Tampa history teachers to get their thoughts on this historic issue.
Lakeland man homeless for 30 years gifted new home
Nonprofit organization Worth and Purpose used crowdfunding to gift a Lakeland man experiencing chronic homelessness with a new home.
mycbs4.com
What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains
Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
hernandosun.com
Cold Protection for Your Vegetable Garden
You may have noticed that the weather can be unpredictable at times here in Hernando County, especially during the winter months. One minute it’s warm and sunny, and the next it’s cold and rainy. This can be especially problematic for your vegetable garden, as cold temperatures can damage or kill your plants. Here are some simple measures you can take to protect your vegetable garden from the cold in Central Florida.
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
hernandosun.com
Old Farts Flying Club descends upon BKV
An exalted league of 100 airplanes filled the clear, vast blue skies above Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport on Jan. 12 as the Old Farts Flying Club participated in a Fly-In at the airport hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). “It was a beautiful day, the sun was out, and...
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
Bay News 9
Clearwater Aquarium announces death of dolphin Hemingway
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Staff at Clearwater Aquarium say a dolphin named Hemingway died early Monday morning after a brief illness. "Our team is heartbroken this morning," aquarium officials said on social media. Hemingway, who was estimated to be about 37 years old, was found stranded off Fiesta Key in...
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa’s Top 5 Best Parks
Are you trying to find Tampa’s best outdoor areas where you can enjoy the Florida weather? A day at the park is the perfect way to soak up the sun or relax in the shade. Scattered around the city are various scenic spots you can enjoy. Finding the best one can be difficult, but this list of the five best parks, as voted by our readers, can help you decide.
Pinellas County Clerk's Office offers extended hours for Passport Day event
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all those who are looking to get their first passport, and those with expired passports. The Pinellas County Clerk's office will offer extended hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Passport Day, Jan. 28, to help people apply for their first passport. "Many...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Comments / 0