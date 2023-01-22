ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Wichita Eagle

James Harden Avoids Injury Report vs. Nets After Recent Absence

Wednesday night offers James Harden another opportunity to face his former organization, the Brooklyn Nets. As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for their second matchup against the Nets this season, they have a key player questionable on the injury report in Joel Embiid. As for Harden, he’s good to go once again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic Again

The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) have lost eight of their last 11 games and have fallen to No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings — just one game away from falling out of the playoffs and play-in altogether. With reports of Luka Doncic 'strongly indicating' that he'd like roster...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

All Lakers Expert Predictions For Wednesday Night’s San Antonio Bout

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to finish off their regular season series against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. A win tonight would make LA 4-0 on the year against a San Antonio team that, admittedly, is all in on the Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama sweepstakes this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

76ers Reserve Furkan Korkmaz Won’t Suit Up vs. Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers’ bench will be shorthanded on Wednesday night. As the Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season, they’ll enter the matchup without the services of their veteran reserve, Furkan Korkmaz. According to the Sixers’ injury report, Korkmaz has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trade For Raptors Fred VanVleet

It's no secret at this point that the LA Clippers are looking to upgrade their point guard position. At first, analysts suggested that the Clippers trade for Fred VanVleet, now, it looks like they may actually be interested. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Warriors Could Be at Risk of Losing GM Bob Myers

Bob Myers has been a central figure in the Warriors dynasty, joining the franchise in 2011 and becoming the team’s general manager a year later, after spending 14 years as an agent for NBA players. Now, according to a report by The Athletic, his future with the franchise looks murky amid contract negotiations and more general uncertainty about his future within basketball.
Wichita Eagle

Hawks Beat Thunder 137-132 in Shootout

Wednesday night's interconference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder featured two teams battling for postseason seeding. It also served as Trae Young's annual homecoming. Atlanta took the game 137-132 in a high-scoring affair that gave fans their money's worth. Both teams play at a top-ten pace, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Could Warriors GM Bob Myers Join the Clippers?

In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, the future of Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was heavily analyzed. While there is no immediate sense that he is on his way out, it is a situation to monitor. According to The Athletic, the LA Clippers are a team that has come up amongst front office circles as a potential landing spot for Myers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jon Rahm Has a Quick Turnaround to Begin Chasing a Rare Feat

Jon Rahm didn’t have much time to celebrate his latest victory at The American Express as this week’s Farmers Insurance Open starts a day early. But he couldn’t ask for a better venue to try and extend his 2023 opening streak when he begins play Wednesday. Torrey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia

The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

LSU paid Brian Kelly an extra $1 million by mistake, audit shows

College football coaches are already earning a pretty good living making millions of dollars each year, but Brian Kelly appears to have been paid even more by mistake, according to a new audit. A report released from an audit of LSU financials showed that Kelly earned more than $1 million...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals

The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Headlines Five Finalists for NFL MVP Award

The Associated Press announced the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP on Wednesday and one of them isn’t a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are being considered for the award. Mahomes is the likely favorite to win...

