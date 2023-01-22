Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
James Harden Avoids Injury Report vs. Nets After Recent Absence
Wednesday night offers James Harden another opportunity to face his former organization, the Brooklyn Nets. As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for their second matchup against the Nets this season, they have a key player questionable on the injury report in Joel Embiid. As for Harden, he’s good to go once again.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker’s Status Updated Ahead of Battle Against Spurs
The Lakers were hoping to get Lonnie Walker IV back on Wednesday for their game against the San Antonio Spurs. However, just ahead of the game, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell reported that Walker will remain on the sideline for Wednesday's matchup. Walker was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday for the...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic Again
The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) have lost eight of their last 11 games and have fallen to No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings — just one game away from falling out of the playoffs and play-in altogether. With reports of Luka Doncic 'strongly indicating' that he'd like roster...
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Wednesday Night’s San Antonio Bout
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to finish off their regular season series against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. A win tonight would make LA 4-0 on the year against a San Antonio team that, admittedly, is all in on the Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama sweepstakes this season.
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Wichita Eagle
76ers Reserve Furkan Korkmaz Won’t Suit Up vs. Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers’ bench will be shorthanded on Wednesday night. As the Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season, they’ll enter the matchup without the services of their veteran reserve, Furkan Korkmaz. According to the Sixers’ injury report, Korkmaz has...
Wichita Eagle
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trade For Raptors Fred VanVleet
It's no secret at this point that the LA Clippers are looking to upgrade their point guard position. At first, analysts suggested that the Clippers trade for Fred VanVleet, now, it looks like they may actually be interested. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Warriors Could Be at Risk of Losing GM Bob Myers
Bob Myers has been a central figure in the Warriors dynasty, joining the franchise in 2011 and becoming the team’s general manager a year later, after spending 14 years as an agent for NBA players. Now, according to a report by The Athletic, his future with the franchise looks murky amid contract negotiations and more general uncertainty about his future within basketball.
Wichita Eagle
Hawks Beat Thunder 137-132 in Shootout
Wednesday night's interconference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder featured two teams battling for postseason seeding. It also served as Trae Young's annual homecoming. Atlanta took the game 137-132 in a high-scoring affair that gave fans their money's worth. Both teams play at a top-ten pace, but...
Wichita Eagle
Could Warriors GM Bob Myers Join the Clippers?
In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, the future of Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was heavily analyzed. While there is no immediate sense that he is on his way out, it is a situation to monitor. According to The Athletic, the LA Clippers are a team that has come up amongst front office circles as a potential landing spot for Myers.
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Wichita Eagle
Jon Rahm Has a Quick Turnaround to Begin Chasing a Rare Feat
Jon Rahm didn’t have much time to celebrate his latest victory at The American Express as this week’s Farmers Insurance Open starts a day early. But he couldn’t ask for a better venue to try and extend his 2023 opening streak when he begins play Wednesday. Torrey...
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia
The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
Wichita Eagle
LSU paid Brian Kelly an extra $1 million by mistake, audit shows
College football coaches are already earning a pretty good living making millions of dollars each year, but Brian Kelly appears to have been paid even more by mistake, according to a new audit. A report released from an audit of LSU financials showed that Kelly earned more than $1 million...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Headlines Five Finalists for NFL MVP Award
The Associated Press announced the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP on Wednesday and one of them isn’t a quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and wide receiver Justin Jefferson are being considered for the award. Mahomes is the likely favorite to win...
