FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Would Bears Really Trade Down for Weakside Linebacker?
A bold effort in mock drafting probably lacked a touch of realism. The Bears definitely are in the market for linebacker help of a particular kind and CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso in this week's mock had them trading back with the Raiders in Round 1 to then select at No. 7 and collecting a windfall of picks. Instead of the defensive line help the Bears really need, Trapasso had the Bears draft Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire, Fortson remain on IR. What Reid said of chances they’ll return
The Chiefs continue to monitor running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) while both players attempt to return from the reserve/injured list. Edwards-Helaire and Fortson practiced Wednesday, eight days after the Chiefs designated the duo as “return to practice.” That designation opened a 21-day evaluation window...
Wichita Eagle
‘Where’s DC At?’: Lions Show Support After Dan Campbell Snubbed
The Detroit Lions young roster has embraced the coaching style of head coach Dan Campbell and the assistants on the coaching staff. “I’ve never had a coach who I could look in the eyes and know he would go into battle with me," full back Jason Cabinda expressed, after he signed a contract extension back in February of 2022. "It’s like having the lead general in an army, leading you into war. He’s been fantastic.”
Wichita Eagle
Top Free-Agent Safeties Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
The Denver Broncos have one of the best safeties in the NFL in Justin Simmons. The Broncos also saw some promise from Caden Sterns before a hip injury ended his 2022 season. However, with Sterns' health in question and two safeties, Kareem Jackson and P.J. Locke, eligible for free agency (though the latter is a restricted free agent), the Broncos could be looking for a veteran at the position.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job
The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.
Wichita Eagle
Daniel Jones Linked to Colts by B/R
The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to be linked with quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, free agent quarterbacks, possible traded quarterbacks, and players who might one day consider playing quarterback. Obviously that's an exaggeration (maybe), but the Colts need a quarterback, and the latest to be linked to Indianapolis is pending...
Wichita Eagle
A.J. Brown Says He is Not a Diva WR, Downplays Frustration vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA - You can't make everyone happy, not even with a 38-7 drubbing of the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. Star receiver A.J. Brown was visibly frustrated late in what was a run-heavy game with the Eagles amassing 268 yards on the ground and Jalen Hurts completing only 16 passes, three of them to Brown for just 22 yards.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Part Ways With Interim HC Jerry Rosburg
The Denver Broncos are moving on from yet another head coach. No, not Nathaniel Hackett, but rather interim head coach Jerry Rosburg. "While the Broncos are still searching for a head coach, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has been let go and will not be a part of the coaching staff going forward, per source," Yates tweeted.
Wichita Eagle
Notre Dame Midweek Mailbag
Wednesday night is our Midweek Mailbag edition on the IB Nation Sports Talk show. We answer subscriber and listener questions, which means you all decide the topics! As always, we ended with a Rapid Fire. Here is tonight's episode:. We have several Rapid Fire topics as well. See the list...
Wichita Eagle
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Cornerbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the return of Jaire Alexander, the re-signing of Rasul Douglas and the presumptive Year 2 jump from Eric Stokes, the Green Bay Packers had a trio of cornerbacks good enough to create a no-fly zone against any quarterback in the NFL. That’s how it...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what could give Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes the most trouble with his ankle injury
The quarterback who will soon win his second NFL MVP award operates outside the position’s intended residence more frequently than any other quarterback in the league. He’s better at it than the rest of them too. By a wide margin. That’s all to say that the out-of-the-pocket, off-script,...
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason
NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
The 2022 New York Giants season was supposed to be in a complete rebuild year. Instead, the Giants, left with enough core pieces to their roster, were able to put together a surprisingly competitive season despite a restrictive salary cap situation and injuries and performance woes that exposed the team's deficiencies.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars’ Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson Weigh In on Luke Fortner’s Rookie Season
When Brandon Linder announced his retirement in March of 2022, the Jaguars needed a player who would step in and provide stability to the center position. Veteran Tyler Shatley was the one many expected to fill this role, but instead it was rookie Luke Fortner who stole the show. The...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Roundup: Practice Updates on Patrick Mahomes, Alex Cappa, And More
CINCINNATI — Kansas City and Cincinnati released initial injury reports after Wednesday's practice. The headliner is quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), who was a full participant and looks ready to roll for Sunday. The Chiefs had three more players listed on their injury report. Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was a...
Wichita Eagle
Days after suffering a high-ankle sprain, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes practiced Wednesday
The Chiefs had all of their active players on the practice field Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That included quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is dealing with a right high-ankle sprain. “He’ll practice; he did...
