Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Darvin Ham Explains Decision To Give Up Early In Fourth Against Clippers
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell into quite the halftime hole against their fellow Crypto.com Arena tenants, the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clips led the Lake Show at the break by a whopping 23-point margin, 77-54. Though the Lakers had rallied all the way back from a 25-point deficit on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, it proved too tall a task on Tuesday.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Reserve Furkan Korkmaz Won’t Suit Up vs. Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers’ bench will be shorthanded on Wednesday night. As the Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season, they’ll enter the matchup without the services of their veteran reserve, Furkan Korkmaz. According to the Sixers’ injury report, Korkmaz has...
Wichita Eagle
James Harden Avoids Injury Report vs. Nets After Recent Absence
Wednesday night offers James Harden another opportunity to face his former organization, the Brooklyn Nets. As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for their second matchup against the Nets this season, they have a key player questionable on the injury report in Joel Embiid. As for Harden, he’s good to go once again.
Wichita Eagle
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trade For Raptors Fred VanVleet
It's no secret at this point that the LA Clippers are looking to upgrade their point guard position. At first, analysts suggested that the Clippers trade for Fred VanVleet, now, it looks like they may actually be interested. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers...
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Wednesday Night’s San Antonio Bout
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to finish off their regular season series against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. A win tonight would make LA 4-0 on the year against a San Antonio team that, admittedly, is all in on the Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama sweepstakes this season.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Hawks Beat Thunder 137-132 in Shootout
Wednesday night's interconference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder featured two teams battling for postseason seeding. It also served as Trae Young's annual homecoming. Atlanta took the game 137-132 in a high-scoring affair that gave fans their money's worth. Both teams play at a top-ten pace, but...
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview on Wednesday
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers return home off of a clean sweep of their West Coast road trip, as they take on the Brooklyn Nets, who they lead by one game in the Eastern Conference standings. In their last time out, Philadelphia pulled off a narrow win against the Sacramento...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic Again
The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) have lost eight of their last 11 games and have fallen to No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings — just one game away from falling out of the playoffs and play-in altogether. With reports of Luka Doncic 'strongly indicating' that he'd like roster...
Wichita Eagle
Could Warriors GM Bob Myers Join the Clippers?
In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, the future of Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was heavily analyzed. While there is no immediate sense that he is on his way out, it is a situation to monitor. According to The Athletic, the LA Clippers are a team that has come up amongst front office circles as a potential landing spot for Myers.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Warriors Could Be at Risk of Losing GM Bob Myers
Bob Myers has been a central figure in the Warriors dynasty, joining the franchise in 2011 and becoming the team’s general manager a year later, after spending 14 years as an agent for NBA players. Now, according to a report by The Athletic, his future with the franchise looks murky amid contract negotiations and more general uncertainty about his future within basketball.
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
Wichita Eagle
A.J. Brown Says He is Not a Diva WR, Downplays Frustration vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA - You can't make everyone happy, not even with a 38-7 drubbing of the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. Star receiver A.J. Brown was visibly frustrated late in what was a run-heavy game with the Eagles amassing 268 yards on the ground and Jalen Hurts completing only 16 passes, three of them to Brown for just 22 yards.
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
