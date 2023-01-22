In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, the future of Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was heavily analyzed. While there is no immediate sense that he is on his way out, it is a situation to monitor. According to The Athletic, the LA Clippers are a team that has come up amongst front office circles as a potential landing spot for Myers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO