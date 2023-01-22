Read full article on original website
Man, 25, fatally shot in head in the Bronx
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a Bronx housing complex late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops
Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said. Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said. Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.
VIDEO: Brooklyn bodega worker, 64, thrown to floor in random attack, suspect sought
Police are searching for a man who threw an employee of a Brooklyn bodega to the floor in a random attack earlier this month, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
Second suspect arrested after woman, 74, found bound, murdered
NEW YORK - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side, the New York City Police Department said. According to police, Terrence Moore, 53, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two...
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom
A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
5 sought after man shot in leg in the Bronx: police
A 25-year-old man was shot in the Bronx, police said Tuesday as they released video of five suspects.
Stepfather released after questioning for death of Bronx boy, 15, following dispute
A 15-year-old boy died Monday after he was found unresponsive at his Bronx apartment, and police are questioning his stepfather in the case, sources said Tuesday.
fox5ny.com
15-year-old found dead in the Bronx with neck trauma
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy was found dead in the Bronx with trauma to his neck. A 28-year-old man was being questioned in connection with the incident. The NYPD says it happened around 4:15 p.m. on Monday in the Westchester Square neighborhood. EMS took the victim, identified as Corde...
Police: NYPD officer injured in hit-and-run in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver of a car who hit an NYPD officer in the Bronx and took off.It happened on Clay Avenue in the Claremont section just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.The NYPD says the driver ran a red light, and when police tried to stop the car, the officer was hit.He was taken to a local hospital with knee, back and hand injuries.
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.
bkreader.com
Two Dead, 4 Wounded in Separate Shootings in Brooklyn and The Bronx
Just after 9PM, two people were shot on East 46th street and Avenue K in Flatlands section of Brooklyn. Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a...
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
2nd man wanted in in murder of 74-year-old on Upper West Side
Police in New York City are searching for a second man after a 74-year-old woman was found tied up and dead in her apartment.
Driver hits NYPD officer while fleeing Bronx traffic stop, suspect at-large
A driver hit a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Officers pulled over a black Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation around 5:20 p.m. near East 173rd Street and Clay Avenue in Claremont.
fox5ny.com
22 hurt, 1 critically in Queens basement fire
NEW YORK - 22 people, including more than a dozen children, were injured, one critically, in a fire in Queens on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out in the basement of a home on 147th St. in the Kew Gardens Hills section at around 2 p.m. 60 fire and EMS...
Slashing suspect sought: Man's face sliced while walking in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed across the face while walking in Lower Manhattan this month. The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday showing the suspect hopping a subway turnstile.
Group steals microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people stole a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx, according to authorities. A group of unknown people walked into the store around 4 p.m. Police said they grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them. One of […]
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
