Bronx, NY

New York Post

Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops

Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said.  Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said.  Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers.  A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said.  A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday. 
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Second suspect arrested after woman, 74, found bound, murdered

NEW YORK - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side, the New York City Police Department said. According to police, Terrence Moore, 53, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom

A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

15-year-old found dead in the Bronx with neck trauma

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy was found dead in the Bronx with trauma to his neck. A 28-year-old man was being questioned in connection with the incident. The NYPD says it happened around 4:15 p.m. on Monday in the Westchester Square neighborhood. EMS took the victim, identified as Corde...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: NYPD officer injured in hit-and-run in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver of a car who hit an NYPD officer in the Bronx and took off.It happened on Clay Avenue in the Claremont section just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.The NYPD says the driver ran a red light, and when police tried to stop the car, the officer was hit.He was taken to a local hospital with knee, back and hand injuries.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

22 hurt, 1 critically in Queens basement fire

NEW YORK - 22 people, including more than a dozen children, were injured, one critically, in a fire in Queens on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out in the basement of a home on 147th St. in the Kew Gardens Hills section at around 2 p.m. 60 fire and EMS...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Group steals microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people stole a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx, according to authorities. A group of unknown people walked into the store around 4 p.m. Police said they grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them. One of […]
BRONX, NY

