Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60. No injuries were...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail

VIDEO: Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situation. VIDEO: ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015. Updated: Jan. 23,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo City Transit route modifications postponed until next month

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Modifications for Routes 41 and 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit until Feb. 6, the City of Amarillo announced Monday. City officials said ACT is making system changes to prepare for route modifications. These changes will help the new Routes 41 and 42 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
AMARILLO, TX

