Henrietta, NY

13 WHAM

Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local second grader donates blankets to Rochester's homeless community

Rochester, N.Y. - There's no age too young to give back to your community. Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at School No. 10, is proving that. She made it her mission to collect blankets for people who are homeless in Rochester, and on Monday, she gave out over 36 blankets at the Open Door Mission.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man in 70s dies after stabbing in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Dayton Street Wednesday night. Officers say a man in his 70s was stabbed multiple times in the upper body around 9:40 p.m. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they're questioning multiple people,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
DUNKIRK, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing Rochester teen

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Free community luncheons

Livonia, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the folks at the South Livonia United Church of Christ. A group from the church helps provide free meals to those who need them in their community. Homemade mac-and-cheese was on the menu for their first luncheon of the year, and...
LIVONIA, NY
13 WHAM

North Greece FD unveils new life-saving tool

Greece, N.Y. — A dedicated team of life savers is adding a new tool to its ranks. The North Greece Fire Department demonstrated a new mechanical CPR device Wednesday. The LUCAS 3 device can be applied after manual CPR is administered and allows first responders to conduct other life-saving treatment.
NORTH GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG

Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: 200 cars stolen in Rochester already this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Surveillance video outside a home in the city's Plymouth-Exchange neighborhood shows the moments a man appeared to approach a red Hyundai, look inside the passenger window and walk around the car before getting into it. The man eventually turned the headlights on and drove off around...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Sloppy wet snow on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas east and south of Rochester. This includes Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, and Wyoming Counties. The Advisory will remain in effect through 10pm. For Monroe, Orleans, and Genesee Counties, the Advisory has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Occupied house struck by gunfire on Brooklyn Street

An occupied home on Brooklyn Street with two adults and one minor inside was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire last night. Around 9:45 PM, Rochester police responded to a call for shots fired on Brooklyn Street. Officers then found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and that the home was struck multiple times.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating 100 years

Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday night's Bright Spot shines on parades, cakes, friends, and family. Episcopal SeniorLife Communities hosted a parade outside Brentland Woods, and a party on the inside, in honor of one of its residents. Anne Licata is celebrating her 100th birthday this week. She worked at Bausch...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Doorley to seek fourth term as Monroe County district attorney

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Wednesday she'll seek a fourth term as the county's top prosecutor. Doorley said she accepted the nomination from the Monroe County Republican Party. Doorley became the county's first female district attorney when she was elected in 2011. She has...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America

Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
ROCHESTER, NY

