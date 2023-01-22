Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Registration opens for 2023 Rochester River Run
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Rochester River Run/Walk 5K. This will be the first in-person race since 2019. The last few years were virtual races due to the pandemic. The event is happening on Sunday, April 2 at Genesee Valley Park. The goal is...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police Crime Stoppers, Locust Club host second annual Valentine Day's raffle
Rochester, N.Y. - Crime Stoppers and the RPD Locust Club announced their second annual Valentine's Day raffle. It benefits the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and the Locust Club scholarship fund, which was recently renamed the Anthony Mazurkiewicz Memorial Scholarship Fund. BACKGROUND | City in mourning: Veteran Rochester Police officer killed...
13 WHAM
Local second grader donates blankets to Rochester's homeless community
Rochester, N.Y. - There's no age too young to give back to your community. Kalena Guadalupe, a second-grade student at School No. 10, is proving that. She made it her mission to collect blankets for people who are homeless in Rochester, and on Monday, she gave out over 36 blankets at the Open Door Mission.
13 WHAM
Man in 70s dies after stabbing in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Dayton Street Wednesday night. Officers say a man in his 70s was stabbed multiple times in the upper body around 9:40 p.m. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they're questioning multiple people,...
13 WHAM
3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing Rochester teen
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Free community luncheons
Livonia, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the folks at the South Livonia United Church of Christ. A group from the church helps provide free meals to those who need them in their community. Homemade mac-and-cheese was on the menu for their first luncheon of the year, and...
13 WHAM
Rochester charter school considering relocating, expanding in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Rochester charter school may be moving, as it looks to expand and add more students. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is considering a property at 3000 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Right now, the school says it's working with the town to...
13 WHAM
North Greece FD unveils new life-saving tool
Greece, N.Y. — A dedicated team of life savers is adding a new tool to its ranks. The North Greece Fire Department demonstrated a new mechanical CPR device Wednesday. The LUCAS 3 device can be applied after manual CPR is administered and allows first responders to conduct other life-saving treatment.
13 WHAM
Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
13 WHAM
Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG
Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
13 WHAM
Police: 200 cars stolen in Rochester already this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Surveillance video outside a home in the city's Plymouth-Exchange neighborhood shows the moments a man appeared to approach a red Hyundai, look inside the passenger window and walk around the car before getting into it. The man eventually turned the headlights on and drove off around...
13 WHAM
Rochester homicide numbers down in 2022, but city leaders still not satisfied
Rochester, N.Y. — The number of shootings and homicides in the city dropped in 2022. Police Chief David Smith and Mayor Malik Evans said Wednesday there's still much more work to do, but they believe their efforts are making a difference. 2022 started with the murder of Rochester City...
13 WHAM
Sloppy wet snow on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas east and south of Rochester. This includes Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, and Wyoming Counties. The Advisory will remain in effect through 10pm. For Monroe, Orleans, and Genesee Counties, the Advisory has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning...
13 WHAM
Occupied house struck by gunfire on Brooklyn Street
An occupied home on Brooklyn Street with two adults and one minor inside was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire last night. Around 9:45 PM, Rochester police responded to a call for shots fired on Brooklyn Street. Officers then found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and that the home was struck multiple times.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating 100 years
Henrietta, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday night's Bright Spot shines on parades, cakes, friends, and family. Episcopal SeniorLife Communities hosted a parade outside Brentland Woods, and a party on the inside, in honor of one of its residents. Anne Licata is celebrating her 100th birthday this week. She worked at Bausch...
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a boy reported missing in Rochester. Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was last seen Friday at his home on Cedar Street. Police said he might be in Greece. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Doorley to seek fourth term as Monroe County district attorney
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Wednesday she'll seek a fourth term as the county's top prosecutor. Doorley said she accepted the nomination from the Monroe County Republican Party. Doorley became the county's first female district attorney when she was elected in 2011. She has...
13 WHAM
Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America
Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
13 WHAM
Sodus woman accused of threatening to blow up homes to prompt faster police response
Sodus, N.Y. — A Wayne County woman allegedly called 911 and threatened to blow up houses in order to get a faster police response. Deputies were at Christina McCloud-Evans' home Tuesday afternoon to make a warrant arrest on someone else who lived at the home on West Main Street.
