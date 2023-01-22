Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
The New York Giants have a plethora of needs heading into the 2023 offseason, and one of their biggest needs is for more weapons on offense. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn is going to be a polarizing player over the course of the draft process. On the one hand, he has been consistently productive, handled a very high volume of touches, and has a very diverse and versatile skill set.
Giants news, 1/25: Honors for Daboll, Barkley, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, more headlines
Giants’ free agents: Which defensive players should they bring back?. New York Giants GM Joe Schoen was clear on Monday that retaining as many of the team’s in-house free agents as possible was an offseason priority. Schoen also said the Giants have to determine how to “divvy up” their financial pie and set “priority positions.”
Building a New York Giants Super Bowl contender
It was easy for New York Giants fans to dream about another magical Super Bowl run from a team that got into the playoffs as a low seed. After all, that’s what the 2007 New York Giants did. That team was on the verge of not making the playoffs at all. They only squeaked in with a stirring 21-point fourth quarter rally in Buffalo the next-to-last week of the season, and then they lost their meaningless final game to the Super Bowl favorite.
Close the gap mock offseason
Easiest decision all offseason, we are picking up Andrew Thomas 5th year option. Let the negotiations with his agent for the richest LT contract begin. As a fan and obviously if you are in the Giants front office you always hope for the hometown discount, but Thomas is in the discussions for best LT, not just young LT, in the game right now and the contract will match that. Something like 6 years- 150 million, 75 million Guaranteed.
State of the Union (Ownership, FO, Coaching edition)
The 2022 season is now over for the New York Giants. By any measure, it was a successful year. The team performed well, exceeding expectations and overcoming adversity. It's now time to review the season and take a look forward. Following is one man's opinion. Ownership - Decision making and...
Giants news, 1/24: Schoen, salary cap, Jones, more headlines
Daniel Jones the priority over Saquon Barkley? | Big Blue View. New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen seemed to indicate on Monday that while he wants both players back re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones might take precedence over bringing back running back Saquon Barkley. Schoen, side-by-side with head coach Brian...
Giants news, 1/23: Baggie day comments, draft timeline, more headlines
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones clarifies comments: ‘I’d love to be here’. Sunday afternoon, as Giants’ players cleared out their lockers to scatter across the country for the offseason, Jones was more emphatic about wanting to remain with the Giants. “I love this place. I’ve really enjoyed...
Start of the Offseason mock draft
What's up BBV. IT was a great ride, but it comes to an end. The Eagles game showed us a lot. Mainly, that we have a long way to go. It could take a few years, it could take one good offseason. It all depends on how we hit on players we acquire and how the ones we have develop. Schoen has some more room to work with then last year, so let's see what we can do.
Signing versus tagging Jones
One of the strategies being discussed is the Giants tagging Jones with either the Franchise or Non-Exclusive Tag. Both have a lot of merit if his agent has a lot of interest from desperate QB needy teams like Carolina, Indy, Houston, Vegas and maybe the Jets. Franchising him locks down Jones or at least guarantees two first round picks should we get outbid.
Effect of 17 Game Season on Quality?
I have been adamant about saying the expansion to 17 games was a bad idea. After watching the lame-duck/out of contention Giants for too many weeks over too many seasons, I felt that adding another game would actually make fanbases of the non-playoff teams more miserable and less likely to watch after their team was eliminated.
Fascinating Aspect of the DJ situation
It's always been a beautiful thing when players at your position sign great contracts then you're up next, and they've basically set the table for you ..... but in this instance could it actually work against Daniel Jones ?. There are 8 quarterbacks in the league (Wilson, Murray, Watson ,Mahomes,...
Giants’ free agents: Which offensive players should the Giants bring back?
On Tuesday we looked at the unrestricted free agent defensive players the New York Giants should or should not bring back in 2023. Let’s do the same today for the team’s offensive free agents. WR Sterling Shepard — Giants fans know the deal with Shepard. A really good...
5 positions the Giants must improve in 2023
The New York Giants had a better than expected 2022 season, winning a playoff game for the first time since their 2011 Super Bowl title. If they are going to return to the playoffs, however, and continue ascending toward truly becoming a title contender there is hard work to be done this offseason.
Free Agents ? Should we spend big, some, or not at all?
So we have some cap space this time, ...a good amount in fact. Does it mean we must use it all? ...or most?. I do know much of last year's draft picks ended up on IR and we do not know what we have in those rookies! Now we are about to draft a new crop of maybe 11 more rookies? This essentially amounts to a double draft haul of about 16-20 players! ...and we played well without any ...(most) of those current rookies, ...or incoming ones. Let's save some of this year's cap for 2024 when we know better what we will need (after seeing what holes those 16-20 rook's can fill in 2023)
