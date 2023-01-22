So we have some cap space this time, ...a good amount in fact. Does it mean we must use it all? ...or most?. I do know much of last year's draft picks ended up on IR and we do not know what we have in those rookies! Now we are about to draft a new crop of maybe 11 more rookies? This essentially amounts to a double draft haul of about 16-20 players! ...and we played well without any ...(most) of those current rookies, ...or incoming ones. Let's save some of this year's cap for 2024 when we know better what we will need (after seeing what holes those 16-20 rook's can fill in 2023)

2 DAYS AGO