Riley Keough Is Seen In 1st Photos After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Passing Ahead Of Graceland Memorial

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews

Riley Keough, 33, looked downcast as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead before her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s funeral. The Daisy & The Six star was seen descending down the stairs of a private plane as she held a baby — apparently a daughter with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015, on Saturday, January 21 in the first images since Lisa’s death, published by Daily Mail.

Ben made reference to the couple’s “little girl” during a speech at the Sunday funeral service as he read a letter written by his wife for his late mother-in-law. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” Ben read from the note at the service.

She wore a beige athleisure ensemble as she carried a coffee cop in her right hand, along with a black purse, as she headed right into a private Ford Sprinter Van to head to Graceland a day before the public memorial service at the home of her late grandfather Elvis Presley. She was later seen on the grounds of the Memphis estate as she smoked a cigarette and also looked at her phone.

Riley Keough broke her silence about her mother’s death on Friday with a tribute post. (SplashNews)

In other images, her grandmother Priscilla Presley, 77, uncle Navarone Garibaldi, and ex-stepfather ex-husband Michael Lockwood could also be seen arriving in a separate plane.

The service will be publicly live streamed per the Graceland official site, and you can watch it here. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirmed. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”

Riley has yet to make a public statement about the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley at the age of 54 — however, she finally broke her silence on Friday afternoon with a throwback Instagram photo. In the image, she can be seen as a child snuggled up to her mother as she holds a bouquet of flowers. Lisa Marie, wearing an oversized denim jacket, beams back down at her first-born — whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough — and smiles. It’s unclear exactly when the photo was taken, however, it appears to be from the 1990s given the styles and Riley’s age. She simply captioned the image with a heart.

Lisa tragically lost her life after going into full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas area home on January 12, 2023. Paramedics performed CPR and administered adrenaline shot to jump-start her heart, then immediately rushed her to West Hills Hospital. At the medical facility, she was sadly confirmed to be brain dead — prompting her family to sign a DNR form. She later died the same day after a second heart attack.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

