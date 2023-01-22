ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Death investigation underway in Indianapolis

IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. There are still dozens of plow trucks out across the state. The concern right now is all the precipitation will freeze and cause dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Police Issue Statewide Silver Alert for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl

Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. The police in Indianapolis have issued a silver alert as they investigate the disappearance of La'Lani Peaches. The 3-month-old little girl was reportedly last seen at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Police have described La'Lani as,
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County

Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 25, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 25, 2023. Road crews...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? 148 Wellness

They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access, and a free week trial to start. Sherman went to Greenwood to check it out. They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access, and a free week trial to start. Sherman went to Greenwood to check it out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom Returns

Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. Michael Van Schoik checks out current road conditions …. Michael Van Schoik checks out current...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78

It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. In 45 years, that has not happened again.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Teens arrested in shooting of another teen

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy woman missing was found safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side

One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE

