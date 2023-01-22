Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
WPD investigating man's death in southeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Wichita man. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, WPD officers responded after a railroad worker called 911
Sedgwick County deputy punched man in face, prompting investigation, filing says
A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was charged with disorderly conduct, stemming from an incident where police say he is accused of punching a man at a Jump Start gas sation.
Wichita mom accused of attempted murder in 8-car crash told hospital she wrecked on purpose
Paloma Adame was recorded speeding 116 mph with her daughter in the front seat before she slammed into cars at U.S. 54 and 143rd, an affidavit released by the court says.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
KWCH.com
Man arrested for robbery of two Hutchinson businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - William Webster, a 28-year-old Hutchinson man, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop. Webster is also suspected of robbing a Kwik Shop on the night of Jan. 16. Hutchinson police were called to the Jimmy John’s just before 9 p.m. Tuesday...
Suspects tied up employee, stole medications from west Wichita long-term home, police say
Police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
KAKE TV
Wichita police launch homicide investigation after man found dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they're investigating the death of a 63-year-old man as a homicide. Officers initially responded at around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of North New York Avenue, near Central and I-135. A 53-year-old woman reported finding Lloyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
Angry deputy threw down man because he was ‘tired of waiting’ for him to leave: affidavit
A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office detective decided to investigate Cameron Zane’s conduct after reviewing Zane’s own report about the gas station incident, the affidavit says.
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his car
Sheriffs came to the conclusion that a 32-year-old Kansas hunter was killed when his dog stepped on the trigger of his gun after he was discovered dead in his car on Saturday. The unidentified Wichita resident was discovered close to the hamlet of Geuda Springs, which has 194 residents and is located just north of the Oklahoma border, 50 miles south of Wichita.
Woman who fetched hammer, restraints used to beat and bind Wichita murder victim is sentenced
Wichita police have said Roy Hayden was beaten in the head with a hammer and crowbar, punched, shot in the knee and choked during an hours-long assault.
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
kfdi.com
Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita
Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
KBI: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumner County. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th St in Wellington regarding a disturbance. Officers...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman sentenced to 15 years in death of man found in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people accused in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has been sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for her role in the homicide. Ariana Cook, 22, pleaded no contest in November to conspiracy...
KAKE TV
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered
Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
Man sentenced for killing two during 2020 marijuana deal at Wichita apartment complex
Authorities have said Preston Reynolds and his girlfriend, Missy Barber, fired shots after they were allegedly threatened with a gun during an arranged marijuana sale with the victims.
KWCH.com
Open house held for new Caldwell hospital
Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Wichita bakeries among businesses benefiting from another Chiefs postseason run. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST. Another deep playoff run for the Kanas City Chiefs is again...
Comments / 2