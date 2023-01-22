ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
GREECE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Greece Historical Society Upcoming Events

Turning the Dirt for Frederick Douglass by Reverend Julius Davud Jackson Jr. Rochester’s monument to Frederick Douglass was the first in the country to honor an African American. Reverend Jackson will introduce a locally produced short film which tells the story of the monument and his vision to honor Douglass by relocating and illuminating the monument in its new location at Highland Park, and his efforts to rename the Rochester International Airport after Douglass.
GREECE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Indulging a Hobby

In the Spring of 2021, after 40+ years as a radio broadcaster, Greece resident Dave Kane retired from his job as mid-day host at WCMF. Kane wasn’t off-air for long, “I’m still retired, I’m just indulging a hobby, it’s like a part-time job,” he said.
GREECE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Kathleen “Kathy” Burke (McDonald)

Friday, January 20, 2023, at age 95. Predeceased by her parents, Harold and Mary McDonald; brothers, Msgr. Gerard McDonald, Robert (Nancy) McDonald; sister, Frances (Kaleel) Hadeed; and her loving husband, Vincent Burke. Survived by her children, Judith Curtis, Michael (Carol) Burke, and Christine Burke; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Congelli, Peter (Teri) Burke, Christopher (Erin) Burke, Michelle (Cameron) Bowers, Victoria (Joshua) Amyot, and Danielle (Scott) Luchner; 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
SPENCERPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy