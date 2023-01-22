Turning the Dirt for Frederick Douglass by Reverend Julius Davud Jackson Jr. Rochester’s monument to Frederick Douglass was the first in the country to honor an African American. Reverend Jackson will introduce a locally produced short film which tells the story of the monument and his vision to honor Douglass by relocating and illuminating the monument in its new location at Highland Park, and his efforts to rename the Rochester International Airport after Douglass.

