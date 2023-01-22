Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
waste360.com
Ontario County Plans Upcoming Landfill Closure
Ontario County officials are gearing up to plan for the possible closure of the 389-acre landfill in Seneca, NY. The Ontario County Landfill will reach capacity by 2028, the same year the operating permit expires. Casella Waste Services is the landfill operator. While solid waste services currently are free for some county residents, future costs are on the horizon.
rochesterfirst.com
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
DOT to share more about Lockport/Cambria intersection project
The meeting will take place at Lockport Town Hall (6560 Dysinger Road).
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
Hotel Cadillac, Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel among Landmark Society’s ‘Five to Revive’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York unveiled its 2022-23 “Five to Revive” list Wednesday. The local landmarks up for consideration this year are the Hotel Cadillac, the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, the City of Rochester’s urban tree canopy, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County, and the John Wenrich Cabin […]
Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident
ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade. Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday. Police say the victim was...
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
WHEC TV-10
Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail
GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities
Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for missing vulnerable adult
The sheriff's office said 82-year-old Diane Harvey is missing from Middleport and was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
rochesterfirst.com
Lawsuit dismissed against Town of Irondequoit and two council members
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman against the Town of Irondequoit and two councilmembers has been dismissed by United States District Court Judge David G. Larimer. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, alleged various forms of racial discrimination centered around the...
Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election on Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a change on the Buffalo Common Council next year as the council president Darius Pridgen has officially confirmed that he will not seek re-election. When asked why, he simply said to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing "because I enjoy what I do...
Demolished Hamburg Bar + Restaurant To REOPEN
Hat Trix does not own the building that it was once in. They were notified that in the Spring, they would have to be gone because the building was sold to Taco Bell and was going to be demolished.
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On January 21, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Chelsea R. Gesner., 29, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Chelsea R. Gesner for having marijuana on her person while inside the Wende...
Incarcerated person dies following medical emergency in Niagara County
The sheriff's office announced an investigation is underway after an incarcerated person died following a medical emergency at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.
westsidenewsny.com
Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
Comments / 0