Bergen, NY

waste360.com

Ontario County Plans Upcoming Landfill Closure

Ontario County officials are gearing up to plan for the possible closure of the 389-acre landfill in Seneca, NY. The Ontario County Landfill will reach capacity by 2028, the same year the operating permit expires. Casella Waste Services is the landfill operator. While solid waste services currently are free for some county residents, future costs are on the horizon.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast

Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities

Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Lawsuit dismissed against Town of Irondequoit and two council members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman against the Town of Irondequoit and two councilmembers has been dismissed by United States District Court Judge David G. Larimer. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, alleged various forms of racial discrimination centered around the...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On January 21, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Chelsea R. Gesner., 29, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Chelsea R. Gesner for having marijuana on her person while inside the Wende...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
GREECE, NY

