Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday. Pence’s team notified the National Archives last Wednesday that a small number of documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to the former vice president’s home at the end of the last administration. Pence was “unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence,” his lawyer wrote to the Archives.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Lawmaker claims new bill would ‘make St. Louis safe again’
One Missouri state lawmaker claims his newly-introduced legislation would "make St. Louis safe again."
Democrats call for federal gun laws after California mass shootings
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – In 2022, there were nearly 650 mass shootings in the U.S. and the country has already had dozens so far in 2023. Now, the stalemate over federal gun control seems to have no solution in sight despite the violence. “There have been 39 mass murders since...
Democrats stand against Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats have come out to criticize the Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan. They say the new plan will do more damage to middle-income Americans. “This so called fair tax plan is the craziest yet,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. Democrats are...
Letter: Like a cult
The G"Q"P wing of the 118th Congress finally chose the feckless sycophant, Kevin McCarthy as their speaker after 14 unsuccessful tries. Further embarrassing our country by placing the lunatics in charge of the asylum that this Congress now resembles from the Republican side. The side of Jewish laser beams, Christian Nationalists who want their Bible as the authority rather than the people, politicians who believe women are subservient and need mostly male politicians to make their reproductive health care decisions for them, violent criminals who...
DHS: Border encounters plummeted in January thanks to new parole program
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The busiest month for illegal border crossings will be followed by the slowest in years, U.S. officials said Wednesday. According to a news release issued by the Department of Homeland Security, encounters of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan migrants attempting to cross the border illegally have decreased drastically since Biden on Jan. 5 announced an expanded parole program for people from those countries.
ACLU: New Biden migrant ‘travel ban’ illegal
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Biden administration is shutting the door on thousands of asylum-seekers who show up at America’s doorstep after long, dangerous treks through other countries, immigration advocates say. That’s because the Jan. 5 announcement of a new remote asylum application process for Haitians,...
Senators discuss proposal to put St. Louis police under state control
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been under local control for the last decade, but some lawmakers would like to see the agency overseen by the state.
U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
A federal judge has sentenced a former U.S. Army reservist to eight years in prison for providing China with information on people who could possibly be recruited to spy on the United States for the Asian nation.
Typical mass shooters are in their 20s and 30s – suspects in California’s latest killings are far from that average
(The Conversation) – The two men who shot dead 18 people in separate incidents just days apart in California are the latest perpetrators in America’s long history of mass gun violence. But something about these public shootings, and the men held responsible, stands out. The median age of...
