ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday. Pence’s team notified the National Archives last Wednesday that a small number of documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to the former vice president’s home at the end of the last administration. Pence was “unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence,” his lawyer wrote to the Archives.
INDIANA STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Like a cult

The G"Q"P wing of the 118th Congress finally chose the feckless sycophant, Kevin McCarthy as their speaker after 14 unsuccessful tries. Further embarrassing our country by placing the lunatics in charge of the asylum that this Congress now resembles from the Republican side. The side of Jewish laser beams, Christian Nationalists who want their Bible as the authority rather than the people, politicians who believe women are subservient and need mostly male politicians to make their reproductive health care decisions for them, violent criminals who...
FOX2Now

DHS: Border encounters plummeted in January thanks to new parole program

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The busiest month for illegal border crossings will be followed by the slowest in years, U.S. officials said Wednesday. According to a news release issued by the Department of Homeland Security, encounters of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan migrants attempting to cross the border illegally have decreased drastically since Biden on Jan. 5 announced an expanded parole program for people from those countries.
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

ACLU: New Biden migrant ‘travel ban’ illegal

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Biden administration is shutting the door on thousands of asylum-seekers who show up at America’s doorstep after long, dangerous treks through other countries, immigration advocates say. That’s because the Jan. 5 announcement of a new remote asylum application process for Haitians,...
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy