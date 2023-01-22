ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Which Legend Do You Want to See on ‘Raw 30’?

WWE celebrates another anniversary for Monday Night Raw, this time, 30 years. Dave and Kaz discuss the following leading into the show:. The Great Muta’s retirement match and possibility of seeing him in the Royal Rumble? (3:50) Which Legends they want to see (10:40) Hulk Hogan’s limited time on...
The Ringer

Bandido Helps Bryan Danielson Experience His Lucha Dream

There’s more great pro wrestling in 2023 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bryan...
The Ringer

The Still-Young Grizzlies, Best NBA Futures Bets, and 2023’s Oscar Noms

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Vernon and Joe House to discuss the Grizzlies’ three-game losing streak and whether this team could use some veterans before the trade deadline (2:06). They also kick around solutions to the NBA’s problem of its stars missing games (19:11) before sharing their favorite NBA futures bets (39:53). Finally, Bill is joined by NYT’s Wesley Morris to react to the 2023 Oscar nominations and discuss a strange year in film (1:05:28).

Comments / 0

Community Policy