The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Vernon and Joe House to discuss the Grizzlies’ three-game losing streak and whether this team could use some veterans before the trade deadline (2:06). They also kick around solutions to the NBA’s problem of its stars missing games (19:11) before sharing their favorite NBA futures bets (39:53). Finally, Bill is joined by NYT’s Wesley Morris to react to the 2023 Oscar nominations and discuss a strange year in film (1:05:28).

1 DAY AGO