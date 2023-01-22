HS boys’ hoops roundup: Surging SIA rides Ryan Cambria to 54-53 win over Petrides; CSIM, Tots win non-leaguers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
JV boys’ hoops: Jaquan Taylor, balanced effort leads MSIT past Petrides, 54-34 (PHOTOS)
McKee/Staten Island Tech’s Jaquan Taylor led a balanced attack against visiting Petrides for a 54-34 win in New Dorp Tuesday afternoon, leading all scorers with 19 points. The freshman, who flirted with a double-double by grabbing eight rebounds, was supported by classmate Raffaele Guerriero (14 points, 2 rebounds) and sophomore Nizayah Jordan (12 points, 3 rebounds). The Panthers were led by sophomores David Belotserkovskiy and Richard Hardt, who had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
FerryHawks announce first player signing of the season -- and it’s a familiar face
The FerryHawks roster for next season remains largely unknown, but at least one member of last year’s team is confirmed to be returning to Staten Island to play under first-year manager Homer Bush. The team announced on Monday that outfielder Ricardo Cespedes will be returning to St. George. The...
Ed Elliott, a founding father for Little League baseball on S.I. and ‘legend in the sports community’, has died
Edward “Ed” Elliott, a pioneer of Staten Island Little League and the recipient of numerous accolades for his continuous support to the local sports community, has died after a short illness. Elliott, who was inducted into the Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame with six others for organizing...
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons reportedly asks for engagement ring back from ex-fiancee Maya Jama
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons was previously a holdout on the court, and now he’s holding out for his engagement ring back. The struggling baller is still finding his footing in the NBA, and apparently in the dating world as well. Simmons, who sat out all of last season...
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
Adult arrested after enrolling as student at New Jersey high school, superintendent says
A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
Staten Island hairdresser launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ permanent jewelry business, with pieces welded to to your neck, wrist or finger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you own one piece of jewelry that you simply never remove? A chain, bracelet, ring or other meaningful golden trinket that never leaves your skin and has basically become an extended part of your body? If so, Courtney Coco says you’re a trendsetter. “Permanent...
Madonna’s ‘Celebration Tour’ is coming to Madison Square Garden for 4 nights in August | How to get tickets
The superstar singer, who came to fame in the 1980s, is getting set for “The Celebration Tour,” which celebrates four decades of Madonna’s songs. The Material Girl has actually sold out her world tour, but don’t worry secondary ticket sites like Vividseats.com have plenty of tickets available.
A Look Back: Check out these vintage photos of skaters at ‘The Pavilion’ through the years
The Staten Island Skating Pavilion has been a pillar in the local figure skating and ice hockey community for more than 25 years. The Charleston facility, which first opened in 1995, recently underwent extensive renovations. But these vintage photos, which date back as far as the ‘90s, tell the tale...
Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
Staten Island barbershop gives free haircuts to students | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a day of giving back to the community when local barbershop Untouchable Cutz gave free haircuts to students at an intermediate school on Staten Island.
‘The Wanderers’ at site where body of missing 58-year-old Staten Island man was discovered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Family members on Monday identified the the body of a man, 58, who was found dead in Richmond Valley on Sunday. The man, Joseph Perry Sr., of Tottenville, had gone missing on Dec. 23. His family had asked the Staten Island community for help in finding Perry after searching for the missing man for two weeks.
Powerball jackpot soars to $526 million for Wednesday’s drawing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $526 million for the next drawing on Wednesday. The jackpot rolled over after a winning ticket didn’t match all six numbers during Monday night’s drawing — white balls 12, 31, 47, 58, 60 and red Powerball 23. The cash value of the jackpot is $284 million.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Predictions for NY winter storm snow totals range from flakes to foot in parts of state: National Weather Service
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service expanded the number of New York counties forecasted Wednesday to be at threat of severe winter weather. The agency widened the extent of area under winter weather advisories as the storm approached with gusty winds and snow expected to be heavy at times in some parts of the state.
New York snow: AccuWeather graphics show timing of upcoming winter storm for parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather on the horizon for New York is expected to begin mid-week, with northern sections of the state at a higher chance for continued snowfall. An AccuWeather forecaster said precipitation is expected to affect the five boroughs beginning Wednesday morning, though accumulation may not...
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
Gino’s Pizzeria offers a slice of New York | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Located in the Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Gino’s is one of those unassuming yet stunning little havens in the way of strip mall pizzerias. To celebrate the Pietrosante family’s fifth year owning the parlor, The Dish broadcast from the Port Richmond restaurant to explore some of its greatness.
New York City snow: National Weather Service details how much is expected to fall in mid-week storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week winter weather system is expected to deliver New York City its first measurable snowfall of the season. After dodging multiple storms that pounded other parts of the state with consistent snow coverage, conditions now appear likely for at least some snow to fall on the five boroughs and break the ongoing second-longest drought in the city’s history.
Looking for a new job? Here are the top 25 careers on the rise, according to LinkedIn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With a rise in skills-based hiring and the demand for hybrid work, the employment landscape is going through changes, and many professionals are left wondering what is the next best career move, according to LinkedIn. The 2023 LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise list reveals the...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0