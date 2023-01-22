Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano (ADA): Find out Why 60% of All Nodes Go Offline
u.today
Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio
u.today
Bybit Launches Unified Account to Streamline Trading Experience for Investors
A new opportunity is designed to make the trading experience of Bybit clients more streamlined, modern and resource efficient. Traders will no longer have to switch between accounts and move their funds. Bybit investors can now trade via multiple accounts simultaneously: What is Unified Trading Account?. According to the official...
u.today
Cardano Finally Launches Sidechain Toolkit, Here's What's Changed
u.today
This CEO Claims SHIB Is Pyramid Scheme, John Deaton Shares Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP Status, Shiba Eternity Game Gets Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. This CEO claims Shiba Inu (SHIB) is pyramid scheme. Bigger Entertainment's CEO Steven Cooper seems to have soured on the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. According to his recent Twitter thread, Cooper believes that the meme token is actually a pyramid scheme as the SHIB team has not delivered any real achievements. Moreover, says the CEO, the Shiba Inu project is used as a cheap token to encourage people to invest in questionable spin-offs like BONE. Previously, Copper supported SHIB and was involved in burning the tokens, but after a falling out with SHIB developers, he quitted the project and deleted every mention of this crypto from his social media.
u.today
Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Move Differently During Current Price Action, Here's How
According to IntoTheBlock data provided by CoinMarketCap, the size of holdings of major Shiba Inu token holders has declined significantly week-over-week. For example, the share of SHIB's top 100 holders holding 81.38% of the token's supply decreased by 0.1%, and the positions of the top 50 declined by 0.4%. It...
u.today
Ark Invest's Chris Burniske Says Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) Are Key Indicators: Details
u.today
Cardano to Get Support of Binance's BUSD Thanks to This Bridge
u.today
ZenGo Introduces First-Ever On-Chain Wallet for Polygon (MATIC) with No Seed Phrase Vulnerability
Multi-platform cryptocurrency wallet ZenGo shares the details of its latest development. A new combination of technologies makes it a go-to solution for Polygon Network (MATIC) enthusiasts. ZenGo eliminates seed phrase vulnerability, streamlines cryptocurrency experience for Polygon (MATIC) users. According to the official statement shared by the ZenGo team, its noncustodial...
u.today
SHIB Takes over Dubai with Welly Burger Joint, XRP Soars, Whales Move 336 Million XRP, If SHIB Hits $0.01, David Gokhshtein Might Do This: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes over second largest Middle East economy with Welly burger joint. According to a recent tweet by Welly’s co-founder Stefano Gugl, the SHIB-themed burger joint is looking for...
ProovStation Raises 10.4 Million Euros to Deploy the First Network of AI-assisted Testing Stations for the Sale of Used Vehicles
LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Four years after its creation, Proovstation, the European leader in automated vehicle testing solutions assisted by Artificial Intelligence, announces the closing of a new funding round of 10.4 million euro led by Supernova Invest, alongside Otium Capital, through its industrial venture fund, and Crédit Agricole Création. This fundraising will enable the startup to consolidate its pioneering role and to establish itself internationally as a key player in the used vehicles market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005107/en/ From left to right: Anton Komyza CFO & Cofounder, Cédric Bernard CEO & Cofounder, Gabriel Tissandier General Director & Cofounder (Photo: ProovStation)
u.today
FTX (FTT) Token up 120% Since 2023, On-chain Data Reveals Facts Behind 'Mystery Buying'
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) May Soon Gain Privacy Features
u.today
“Blockchain Bandit” Has Awoken: Chainalysis
The mysterious Blockchain Bandit has been raiding Ethereum wallets since 2016, amassing a treasure trove estimated to be worth over $90 million, according to a Wired article. What began as a surprise algorithm developed by an unknown hacker to exploit various vulnerabilities in weak private keys has ballooned into one of the biggest crime sprees in blockchain history.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Cools, Here's Top Reason Why
The rally on Bitcoin appears to be cooling as investors digest the disappointing revenue outlook from technology bellwether Microsoft, potentially putting the brakes on digital assets. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, recorded its first consecutive dip of the year, sliding up to 2.5% during trading hours Wednesday. Other coins, namely Ether...
u.today
Ancient Ethereum ICO Era Wallet Starts Moving Almost $60 Million Suddenly
u.today
Did Someone Just Pay Over $39,000 in Gas Fees for Ethereum Transaction?
u.today
Cardano Djed Builder Unveils Launch Date for Highly Anticipated Stablecoin
u.today
Roger Ver Fails to Respond to Demand for $20 Million Crypto Options Payment
According to reports, controversial cryptocurrency entrepreneur Roger Ver has failed to respond to a demand for $20 million in crypto options payment by Genesis Global Limited. The demand was made as part of a summons issued by the Supreme Court of New York County. The summons alleged that Ver had...
u.today
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Crypto Market Shift as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips in 2023
