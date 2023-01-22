Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
Winter storm updates: Road conditions getting worse as snow continues
This article is available free as a public service. If you can, please subscribe to IndyStar to support our work. Most of Indiana is under a winter storm warning and residents can expect anywhere from 1 to 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The winter storm...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday morning winter storm update as heaviest snow enters central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter storm is well underway for central Indiana. So far today, the area of low pressure has been to our southwest in Kentucky. As this tracks into southern Indiana over the next few hours, colder air will become more dominant, which impacts the "wetness" of the snow and increases snow ratios.
Fox 59
Slick conditions develop tonight in wake of Wednesday’s wet snow
Despite failing to produce area-wide six inch totals, Colder temperatures and additional snow showers will create slick conditions overnight. The SNOW SEASON struggles on here in central Indiana. Snow tallies Wednesday fell short of this storm’s potential. Only a few 6″ reports north we received and they were mainly in far, northcentral Indiana. The official total is 2.9″ for the city of Indianapolis despite over two-thirds of an inch liquid available. Heavy wet snow was still melting off late day.
Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
Fox 59
Cameron Ridle tracks conditions on I-70
Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 259 ‘Colts Free Agents’ …. Indianapolis has several key contributors set to hit free agency this offseason....
Fox 59
Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow potential shifts south
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a winter storm warning for Wednesday. All of our latest data indicates the potential for 5-7 inches of snow for a good part of our area. The totals will be lower where we have more mixing of the snow with rain. This is a still developing storm system and there will be some additional updates as the storms moves in.
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter storm update
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall potential is 5-7 inches for the central part of the state. Totals will be lower south and a bit higher north. This storm is still out west and there will be some adjustments to snowfall potential as it gets closer.
Fox 59
Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking lot
Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Daily 3 Daily...
The Great Blizzard of 1978: A Historic Winter in Northern Illinois
The winter of 1978 will forever be remembered in northern Illinois as one of the most severe and devastating in the region's history. Dubbed the "Great Blizzard of 1978," this massive snowstorm cut a swath of destruction through Indiana and Illinois, leaving behind a trail of damage and chaos. The...
wdrb.com
Snow & Rain Mix Likely Early Wednesday
Another week, another opportunity for some to see snow and others to get left out with cold rain. This system moving into our area tomorrow is a very complex one, so we are going to dive into some of the science we don't have the time to talk about on TV in this blog and explain possible outcomes to you for what is on the way overnight.
WIBC.com
NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of Snow is Possible Across Indiana
STATEWIDE—A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday. “This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state. It really will end up being a pretty widespread snowstorm,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
