Read full article on original website
Related
USMNT star Weston McKennie agrees to shock Leeds United transfer from Juventus
USMNT and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has reportedly agreed to a transfer to Premier League side Leeds United, pending the fee agreement between the two European clubs. Juventus and Leeds are reportedly still negotiating the transfer fee for the USMNT star, per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. According to previous reports, the Serie A club […] The post USMNT star Weston McKennie agrees to shock Leeds United transfer from Juventus appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0